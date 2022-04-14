Working visit to Panjakent city

TAJIKISTAN, April 14 - On April 14, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon visited the area of Qazi steppe of Yori village community of Panjakent city.

The head of state planted fruit trees in this area and started the construction of an intensive walnut orchard. It should be noted that the saplings of fruit trees are imported from the Republics of Turkey and Uzbekistan, the harvest of which is mainly intended for export.

The President also put into operation a livestock farm in the Qazi steppe of Panjakent city.

The livestock farm was built by domestic entrepreneur Masrur Savriev, where 100 heads of cattle are raised, intended for meat production. The production capacity of the livestock farm is up to 60 tons of high quality meat per year. With the establishment of this farm, 15 local residents, including housewives, have been provided with permanent jobs and good salaries.

On the same day, the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon visited the city center of Panjakent in the framework of a working visit to cities and districts of Sughd region.

The President of the country inaugurated the building of the State Institution “City Maternity Hospital” at the street “50 years of Tajikistan” of Panjakent city.

The building of the city maternity hospital is designed for 80 beds and the conditions of medical services for mothers and children are in line with international standards. It was noted that with the construction and commissioning of a modern building of the city maternity hospital the level and quality of medical services to mothers and children has improved and 120 jobs have been created, including 37 doctors, 57 nurses and 27 junior nurses.

On the same day, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon commissioned the Panjakent Plaza Hotel on Abuabdullo Rudaki Avenue in Panjakent. This modern hotel was built on the basis of the master plan of the city of Panjakent by a local entrepreneur Daler Hamrokulov with a modern design and in line with the high art of national architecture and elements of modern urban planning.

After the construction and commissioning of the Panjakent Plaza Hotel, 30 local residents have been provided with permanent jobs. According to the project, the new hotel building will have a basement and 6 floors, with 37 deluxe and standard rooms.

The Leader of the Nation thereafter inaugurated a preschool institution “Marifatparvar” in Panjakent. The building consists of 3 floors and has a total area of 2400 square meters. In total, 400 teenagers will be educated in the kindergarten. 40 local residents have been provided with permanent jobs in "Marifatparvar" preschool institution.

Then, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon opened a Dental Treatment Center, a furniture and sewing workshop on Abuabdullo Rudaki Avenue in Panjakent. Highly qualified specialists of the Dental Center in a 6-storey building provide services to patients in modern conditions.

The dental treatment center is located on the first floor of the facility and consists of treatment rooms, orthodontics, orthopedics, pediatric room, surgery, round-the-clock duty, disinfection and other rooms.

In the basement of the building there is a sewing workshop. 10 devices are introduced for staff activities, and women are provided with jobs after training in the sewing sector. Here the sewing of men's and women's clothes is completed every day.

The furniture factory "Rakhsh" was built in the framework of the implementation of the fourth strategic goal of the country - the rapid industrialization of the state. The facility was built taking into account the modern requirements and high architectural art, where modern equipment is installed.

Entrepreneur Isfandiyor Sharipov has built a dental treatment center, a sewing workshop and a furniture factory in the city of Panjakent, where a total of 50 people have been provided with jobs.

On April 14, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon commissioned the National Flag Square in Panjakent. The height of the base of the national flag in this corner of the country is 55 meters. In the square near the National Flag, 5 fountains and 2 summerhouses with national motifs have been built, 140 lighting poles and 40 seats have been installed. Twelve thousand bushes of evergreen trees and more than 20 thousand bushes of colorful seasonal and permanent flowers are among the other decorations of the State Flag Square.

Afterwards, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon inaugurated the Ismoili Somoni memorial in the center of Panjakent city.

Here the head of state unveiled a monument to King Ismoili Somoni.

The monument is erected in the center of the city next to the Flag and the State Emblem and was created by sculptor Mansur Hojiboev.

The height of the monument to King Ismoili Somoni in the city of Panjakent, including the foundation, is 12 meters and is decorated with domestic thorny stones.

On the same day, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon inaugurated the State Emblem in a solemn atmosphere in Panjakent.

The emblem is 23 meters high and 2.5 meters in diameter, and its base is decorated with domestic thorny stones.

In the city of Panjakent for the worthy celebration of the 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan will be built and put into operation facilities of various purposes, which will increase the beauty of the city, as well as improve living standards.

The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon also inaugurated a new building of "Spitamen" Secondary School № 47 in a solemn atmosphere during his working visit to Panjakent.

A new 3-storey building of Secondary School № 47 has been constructed with the funding of the local executive body of Panjakent city and Limited Liability Company of joint venture “Zarafshon” and is intended for 806 pupils in two shifts.