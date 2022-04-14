Texas Based Dock Line Magazine Launches New iPhone App
Leveraging themself as the local leader in print, and digital journalism in Texas.CONROE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dock Line Magazine announced the launch of their new iPhone App. Dock Line Magazine prides itself as a Texas Based National Magazine with a focus on community, business, self-improvement, family, outdoors and local news.
Co-Founder of The Dock Line Company Colton Rucker called the new app, “A step towards the future of digital meeting print. Many print magazines have not found a way to coexist print and digital. We believe that printing will never go away and current trends show niche magazines on the rise in a lot of areas. In two short years we developed a website that has over 19,000 local readers monthly in the North Houston area, and 45,000+ readers monthly across the country. In three short months we have built an email list with over 4000 subscribers and climbing every day. The app allows us to connect with more people than ever before, and stay connected daily with our audience.”
Lead Web Developer for The Dock Line Company Joshua Roper said, "This is only the beginning, we plan to release version two of the app for Android and expand the features customers desire most."
In this new found success in digital, Dock Line Magazine has opened up more ways for advertisers to connect with customers. The new digital presence allows for advertisers to be seen on website ads, social media ads, email newsletters, push notifications and so much more. You can find more about advertising and subscribing from the links below.
Download the app here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/the-dock-line/id1587718597
Read: https://docklinemagazine.com/
Advertise: https://docklinemagazine.com/contact/
About Dock Line Magazine
Dock Line Magazine was first published in 2001 and was distributed in print, in the Lake Conroe area only. Since then, we’ve grown substantially with print in multiple markets and our website reaches far beyond what we could have imagined. Our Social Media Marketing and Strategy also strongly increases our customers and contributors exposure.
Both in print and online, we continue to be a family oriented business and your needs are met in a personalized manner. You can read Dock Line Magazine on our website, phone app, or print subscription by mail. Visit the Apple App store and search Dock Line to find our mobile app.
In a fast-paced society, magazines remain part of people’s leisure time, which translates to less multi-tasking and fewer interruptions while readers are engaged. As a result, magazine ads garner more attention through fewer distractions than mediums such as television or radio. Timeless information that is relevant tomorrow allows for magazines to have a longer shelf life than most means of advertising. It is not unusual to find an older issue of a magazine on a coffee table still being enjoyed.
As a customer of Dock Line Magazine, you can invest with confidence in a time tested product and trust in our experience that we will strive to earn your loyalty.
