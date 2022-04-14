Milestone Inc. Included in Independent Research Firm’s Now Tech Agile Content Management Systems 2022 Report

SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility in creating digital experiences is a competitive advantage in the current era. Forrester defines an Agile content management system as:

"A platform that allows all users — developers, creatives, marketers, and business users to collaboratively create and deploy content-driven digital experiences to omnichannel touchpoints and then gain insights from the results."

Further Forrester outlines agile content management system impact as ones that:

"Engages customers with both traditional and headless experiences, supports the upstream creative process and builds the foundation for personalization at scale."

Forrester included Milestone in the 2022 Now Tech Agile Content Management Systems Q1 2022 report.

“If the pandemic taught us anything, it was that companies need to be ready to transform to meet the changing needs of their customers. Websites played a huge role in shifting traffic and activities from stores to online. Agile CMS enabled some to do it faster and better than others and allowed them to stay afloat and recover faster,” said Anil Aggarwal, CEO of Milestone Inc.

Forrester also included Milestone in its January 2022 report, Making the Case for a Multi-CMS Strategy, as a provider of complementary CMS solutions. The premise of that report is that business users whose companies have enterprise CMSes who need more agility may want to add a complementary CMS for a location or campaign pages or seasonal or event microsites. You can read more in the Forrester blog post.

