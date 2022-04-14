Phase One of 20th Street Interchange Bridge Structure to Begin in Brookings

For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 14, 2022

Contacts: Waylon Blasius, Project Manager, 605-692-6342 Jeff Brink, SDDOT Engineering Supervisor, 605-882-5166

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Construction of phase one of the 20th Street Interchange Bridge Structure (east half) is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 18, 2022. Two-way traffic will be in place on Interstate 29 from two miles north of Exit 127 to just south of Exit 132 in the southbound lanes while the center pier and east half of the bridge structure are being constructed.

Two-way traffic on I-29 will eventually be placed in the northbound lanes to accommodate construction of the west half of the bridge structure. Speed reduction of 65 mph will be in effect on I-29 through the two-way traffic zones, with a speed reduction to 45 mph when work is being completed directly adjacent to the roadway. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place throughout the construction zone.

Some noise can be expected during the pile driving portion of the structure work, which is scheduled to begin the last week of April. Motorists are asked to be aware of suddenly slowing and merging traffic, changing work zone locations, reduced speeds through the work zone, and construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lanes.

The prime contractor for the $15.3 million dollar project is Bowes Construction, Inc. of Brookings. Construction of the bridge structure and all grading operations are scheduled to be completed in 2022, with the surfacing and final project completion scheduled for July 14, 2023.

For further information about the project, contact Waylon Blasius, Project Manager, at 605-692-6342 or Jeff Brink, SDDOT Engineering Supervisor, at 605-882-5166.

Project information is available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/brookings-pcn-020v.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-