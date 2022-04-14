Communitas Mater Domini-CMD- releases the prophesied Immaculate Heart Rosary for the World

Virgin of Guadalupe

Guadalupe Virgin

Rosary CMD

Rosary CMD

Immaculate Heart Rosary CMD

Immaculate Heart Rosary CMD

“In the End, My Immaculate Heart Will Triumph”

Why is Mary the Mother of God so important to ALL humanity? She brought Jesus into this World the First time to save us and now will bring Him into the World to reign as Christ the King.”
— Communitas Mater Domini

SHREWSBURY, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Why is Mary the Mother of God so important to ALL humanity? She brought Jesus into this World the First time to save us and now will bring Him into the World to reign as Christ the King during the era of peace.   

The Immaculate Heart Rosary has been prophesied since the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima where it is quoted, “In the End, my Immaculate Heart will Triumph”. This rosary which was designed by the Blessed Mother through revelations, specifically requested 12 Lapis Lazuli beads-one for each of the tribes- between the mysteries. The design is not one that is typical to rosaries as the first mystery of the Rosary stands apart, unlike other regular Rosaries where the five mysteries are connected in the same block, however, it was created the way it was revealed not knowing a year later the importance of the meanings of the rosary. During the initial creation, the bible passage of Isaiah was a surprise, not knowing that lapis lazuli was in the bible. Isaiah 54:11 “Afflicted city, lashed by storms and not comforted, I will rebuild you with stones of turquoise, your foundations with lapis lazuli”. We also discovered that the tablets of the Ten Commandments were written on lapis lazuli and why Our Blessed Mother is depicted many times in blue as lapis lazuli was at one time, more precious than gold. One year later, while praying, a revelation of the rosary was again revealed. Amazingly, the shape of the rosary was the shape and image of Jerusalem. The Immaculate Heart Rosary with its lapis beads is laying the foundation of the entrance of the “New Jerusalem” or another way to think of this is, Our Blessed Mother the “New Eve” is laying the foundation once again for the arrival of her son through the Immaculate Heart Rosary. This constellation on March 25, 2021, The Feast of the Annunciation, as seen below is the Annunciation of the “Birth of Christ the King Era”. For more information please go to cmdorg.org

CMD, "Communitas Mater Domini"- Community of the Mother of the Lord, is a 501C3 organization in New Jersey, where The Holy Spirit, is the Founder and Administrator of CMD, the Inspirer of the Word of God, Whose grace has prompted the words and actions throughout His organization. Our motto “Instaurare Omnia in Christo” (2 Cor.5:18, Col1:20) is founded on the manifest reign of Jesus Christ in all things among all nations.

For more information, press only:
PO Box 7363 Shrewsbury, NJ 07702
cmd4healing@gmail.com | Tel. 908-675-2010
www.cmdorg.org

Eileen Parenti
CMD "Communitas Mater Domini"
+1 908-675-2010
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Communitas Mater Domini-CMD- releases the prophesied Immaculate Heart Rosary for the World

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Religion, Science, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Eileen Parenti
CMD "Communitas Mater Domini"
+1 908-675-2010
Company/Organization
Multi Marketing USA
450 Lexington Avenue
New York, New York, 10017
United States
+1 646-964-8181
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MMUSA is a performance digital marketing agency, located in New York. We specialize in strategizing campaigns that focused on bringing the fastest impact in the shortest amount of time for our clients. Our business mission is to listen actively and provide results.

performance digital marketing agency

More From This Author
Communitas Mater Domini-CMD- releases the prophesied Immaculate Heart Rosary for the World
Communitas Mater Domini "CMD" Learn the Secret to Happiness for the 1000 years of peace
Communitas Mater Domini "CMD" Sunrise of a New Era
View All Stories From This Author