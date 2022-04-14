Communitas Mater Domini-CMD- releases the prophesied Immaculate Heart Rosary for the World

Guadalupe Virgin Rosary CMD Immaculate Heart Rosary CMD

SHREWSBURY, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Why is Mary the Mother of God so important to ALL humanity? She brought Jesus into this World the First time to save us and now will bring Him into the World to reign as Christ the King during the era of peace.

The Immaculate Heart Rosary has been prophesied since the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima where it is quoted, “In the End, my Immaculate Heart will Triumph”. This rosary which was designed by the Blessed Mother through revelations, specifically requested 12 Lapis Lazuli beads-one for each of the tribes- between the mysteries. The design is not one that is typical to rosaries as the first mystery of the Rosary stands apart, unlike other regular Rosaries where the five mysteries are connected in the same block, however, it was created the way it was revealed not knowing a year later the importance of the meanings of the rosary. During the initial creation, the bible passage of Isaiah was a surprise, not knowing that lapis lazuli was in the bible. Isaiah 54:11 “Afflicted city, lashed by storms and not comforted, I will rebuild you with stones of turquoise, your foundations with lapis lazuli”. We also discovered that the tablets of the Ten Commandments were written on lapis lazuli and why Our Blessed Mother is depicted many times in blue as lapis lazuli was at one time, more precious than gold. One year later, while praying, a revelation of the rosary was again revealed. Amazingly, the shape of the rosary was the shape and image of Jerusalem. The Immaculate Heart Rosary with its lapis beads is laying the foundation of the entrance of the “New Jerusalem” or another way to think of this is, Our Blessed Mother the “New Eve” is laying the foundation once again for the arrival of her son through the Immaculate Heart Rosary. This constellation on March 25, 2021, The Feast of the Annunciation, as seen below is the Annunciation of the “Birth of Christ the King Era”. For more information please go to cmdorg.org

CMD, "Communitas Mater Domini"- Community of the Mother of the Lord, is a 501C3 organization in New Jersey, where The Holy Spirit, is the Founder and Administrator of CMD, the Inspirer of the Word of God, Whose grace has prompted the words and actions throughout His organization. Our motto “Instaurare Omnia in Christo” (2 Cor.5:18, Col1:20) is founded on the manifest reign of Jesus Christ in all things among all nations.

