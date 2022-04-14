Minot, Dickson, Beulah, Bowman County, Langdon, Linton and Watford City Motor Vehicle Branch Offices closed through Monday

BISMARCK, N.D. - Minot, Dickson, Beulah, Bowman County, Langdon, Linton and Watford City Motor Vehicle Branch Offices are closed today and will remain closed through Monday, April 18, due to severe winter weather and the Good Friday Holiday.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists there are many driver license and motor vehicle services that can be done online.

For more information about driver license and motor vehicle services, please visit dot.nd.gov.

###

CONTACT: Terri Wilhelm tlwilhelm@nd.gov