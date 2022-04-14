The Marijuana Industry Trade Association (MITA) Presents Cannaval An Arizona Original Cannabis Carnival
The Marijuana Industry Trade Association presents Cannaval, an Arizona original cannabis-friendly music festival and expo on April 30, bringing together the community and cannabis industry highlighting Latin American culture.
Carnivals and cannabis collide creating Cannaval, a cannabis-friendly music festival.
Arizona has become a powerhouse in the cannabis industry and we welcome anyone who is interested in the industry to attend, network, and enjoy the entertainment.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Marijuana Industry Trade Association (MITA) invites adults age 21 and over to Cannaval on Saturday, April 30, from noon to midnight. The South American carnival themed festival will take place at the Phoenix Events & Entertainment Complex, 2209 North 99th Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona 85037.
— David Fowler, MITA co-founder and Cannaval event organizer
Live music and entertainment highlighting Latin American culture will occur throughout the afternoon and evening. Performances will feature samba dancing, acrobatics, multiple fire shows, stilt walkers, luchador wrestling and a master balloon artist. Attendees will have access to designated cannabis consumption lounges with stage views.
Multi-genre music groups will deliver rock, hip hop, punk and reggae to the main stage, including Authority Zero, The Black Moods, Mouse Powell, Black Bottom Lighters ,and more. Munchies and cocktails will be available at the venue’s five full bars with local food trucks also onsite. Two exclusive VIP sections will offer front stage views and a private bar.
“Our goal at MITA-USA is to continue to bring cutting edge cannabis-focused events to our community and this event couldn’t be any more on target with our goal,” said David Fowler Co-founder of MITA-USA and Co-event planner of Cannaval. “Arizona has become a powerhouse in the cannabis industry and we welcome anyone who is interested in the industry to attend, network, and enjoy the entertainment.”
Partners and sponsors of the event include brands MJM, Dime Industries, Genesis, Jeeter, Abstrakt, Boveda, Copperstate Farms, Sofa King, Angry Errl, WTF Extracts, Vapen, Aeriz, The Pharm, and Good Things Coming and dispensaries Marigold, JARS, The Mint, Trulieve, and Sol Flower. To pre register for the expo, or purchase a general admission or VIP festival ticket, visit www.cannaval.live. Sponsorships can be found at https://www.cannaval.live/vendor-sign-up/ or contact David Fowler at david@cannaval.live.
About MITA
The Marijuana Industry Trade Association (MITA) is the voice of the Arizona cannabis industry with a mission to help Arizona’s businesses stay informed, network and thrive. MITA works directly with members and policy makers to ensure a fair, tightly regulated and successful cannabis economy. MITA represents the dispensary community and other stakeholders who are committed to building a strong and sustainable future for legitimate medical marijuana and adult use consumption. MITA offers unparalleled networking opportunities, exclusive access to industry information, special training and education opportunities. For information, visit MITA-AZ.org.
