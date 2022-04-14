'Middle Earth' Nabs Top Prize in Media Play Awards While Apple TV+ Dominates Streaming Catagory
2022 Home Entertainment Media Play Award Winners Announced
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment’s Middle-Earth Ultimate Collector’s Edition earned the top prize in the annual Home Entertainment Media Play Awards.”CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Warner Bros. Home Entertainment’s Middle-Earth Ultimate Collector’s Edition earned the top prize in the annual Home Entertainment Media Play Awards, which honor the best home packaged-media, digital and streaming releases of 2021, taking Title of the Year, Blu-ray Disc of the Year, Best Movie Collection and Best Packaging.
— Media Play News
Funimation’s Robotech: Collector’s Edition Blu-ray Disc won TV on Disc of the Year, as well as Best Disc Release of a Vintage TV Series.
The Fan-Favorite Title of the Year as chosen by an online consumer vote was Paramount Home Entertainment’s A Quiet Place Part II.
On the digital side, Paramount’s Yellowstone: Season Four took Best Digital Sellthrough Release, while another Paramount release, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, was named Best PVOD Release.
Among streaming content, Apple TV+ took Best New Streaming Movie with CODA and Best Season of a Scripted Series with season 2 of "For All Mankind."
PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel was named Best Niche Streaming Channel.
Winners were chosen by a panel of judges in conjunction with an online consumer vote for eligible titles submitted for consideration by studios, distributors and industry professionals.
The Home Entertainment Media Play Awards, presented by leading home entertainment industry trade publication Media Play News, is the most comprehensive awards program covering the home entertainment industry, with dozens of categories honoring the top releases by format, genre and technical achievement. Categories include Best Theatrical Title on Disc, Best Bonus Materials, Best Box Art and more, covering disc, digital and streaming releases. This is the 12th year of the annual home entertainment industry honors, and the fifth year they have been presented by Media Play News.
For a complete list of winners, visit www.MediaPlayNews.com/home-media-award-winners-2022
