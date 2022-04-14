Temos International and GAHAR of Egypt have launched cooperation to expand access to high-quality healthcare services
EINPresswire.com/ -- Temos International and the General Authority for Healthcare Accreditation and Regulation of Egypt (GAHAR) have signed an agreement to jointly cooperate in healthcare facilities' accreditation.
As a result, the two esteemed accreditation bodies will work together to advance Egypt's healthcare quality and safety framework to serve domestic and international patients, including medical travelers. Chairman of GAHAR, Dr. Ashraf Ismail, and Temos CEO Dr. Claudia Mika attended the signing ceremony, which attracted national and international attention.
Regarding the commands of His Excellency, the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt for raising the efficiency of the healthcare sector in Egypt and achieving Egypt's vision 2030 in promoting the quality of the provided healthcare services and within the framework of GAHAR's role in developing the necessary standards for the accreditation of the healthcare facilities, Temos is honored and delighted to support this initiative bringing in the international perspective and worldwide experience.
The cooperation between GAHAR and Temos International is a milestone for the healthcare accreditation market and unique worldwide since the two accreditation bodies that offer ISQua-IEEA accredited standards jointly cooperate in healthcare accreditation. Together they will also raise further awareness of the importance of medical tourism by organizing shared events and initiatives.
After successful GAHAR accreditation, hospitals and clinics may continue their accreditation journey and pursue a Temos medical tourism specialized accreditation. Applicants will benefit from a shortened accreditation process with fewer Temos standards and reduced accreditation fees but full access to the Temos International Alliance and the Temos Academy.
"Egypt has long and excellent experience in the field of tourism. Now, Egypt is starting a great and promising but long journey in medical tourism. GAHAR and Temos International have set the course for the healthcare sector to get ready to receive medical travelers from all over the world," says Temos CEO Dr. Claudia Mika.
About Temos
Temos International, founded in 2010 in Germany, is a neutral, and independent international accreditation body offering ISQua-EEA accredited standards. Temos International is acting worldwide to accredit healthcare providers and medical travel coordinators to raise the quality of medical and non-clinical services for domestic and international patients, including medical travelers. In addition to adopting the accreditation requirements, Temos' "Excellence in Medical Tourism" accredited organizations meet the demands of international patients and provide exceptional services to medical tourists. Further, Temos accredited organizations also meet the needs of international insurance and assistance companies in areas including documentation, billing, and accounting.
For more information about Temos International Healthcare Accreditation, please visit the Temos website or send your request to info@temos-international.com.
