Teller County Sheriff, CO on Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast
Don’t miss Monday’s livecast – Jason Mikesell
With a grandfather who was Chief of Police and a father who was a Vietnam War Veteran, Jason Mikesell knew from a young age that he was going to spend his life protecting those around him.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sheriff of Teller County, Jason Mikesell dedicated to keeping the citizens safe in this mountain town will be a guest on the April 21th livecast.
With a grandfather who was Chief of Police and a father who was a Vietnam War Veteran, Jason Mikesell knew from a young age that he was going to spend his life protecting those around him. Throughout a lifetime of service both locally and around the world, Jason has gained many abilities and pulled into his orbit the most talented people with complementary skills. As Sheriff of Teller County, he works daily to provide safety and security to his community.
Over the years, Mikesell has been sought out by civilian, law enforcement, and military agencies to lend his extensive expertise to their training programs. Among his many skills are physical security, close personal protection, investigations, intelligence and information analysis, counterterrorism, and high-risk arrest techniques. He has personally trained active-duty Special Forces Group throughout each branch of military services.
He’s also provided specialized training to the country’s law enforcement officials at every level from local to federal. Moreover, his instruction has stretched into the multinational realm, significantly increasing effectiveness and survivability of the militaries and law enforcement professionals of several allied countries around the world. He has also worked to provide physical security and personal protection to some of the world’s wealthiest families.
“Jason believes in the power of communities and actively works to empower them to maintain high standards of living. Because of this emphasis, his tenure as Sheriff has seen the expansion of the Reserve Deputy program from a single deputy to over a dozen. These brave volunteers who dedicate personal time outside of their regular jobs to police the county face the same dangers as any other peace officer while saving the county over one hundred thousand dollars annually,” according to the biographical sketch provided to Truth & Liberty Coalition.
The weekly global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris.
Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. Richard Harris is executive director for the Truth & Liberty Coalition.
About Truth and Liberty Coalition: Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government. [https://truthandliberty.net]
