Asphalt Crack Sealing in Belle Fourche Area to Resume

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says asphalt crack sealing will resume on routes in the Belle Fourche Area, beginning the week of Monday, April 18, 2022. The crack seal project will begin on S.D. Highway 168 with U.S. Highway 85, U.S. Highway 12, and S.D. Highway 73 to follow. The contractor will move from one project to the next in the scheduled following order:

S.D. Highway 168 – Project will begin on Highway 168 at the intersection of Highway 85. The approximate time to complete the seal on this route is four days. U.S. Highway 85 – Project will take place through the town of Buffalo. The approximate time to complete the seal on this route is one day. U.S. Highway 12 – Project will begin at the North Dakota state line with work continuing through the town of Lemmon and ending at the Corson County line. The approximate time to complete the seal on this route is two weeks. S.D. Highway 73 – Project will take place at two locations north of the town of Faith. The approximate time to complete the seal on this route is one day.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Highway Improvement, Inc. from Sioux Falls, is the prime contractor on the $170,000 project.

