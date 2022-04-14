Construction on S.D. Highway 37 Begins in Sanborn County

For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 14, 2022

Contact: Tim Marshall, Project Engineer, 605-995-8120

WOONSOCKET, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says work will begin on S.D. Highway 37 from the junction with S.D. Highway 34 (approximately 2.5 miles east of Woonsocket) to the intersection of S.D. Highway 224 (Alpena Road).

Two-way traffic will be used in the southbound lanes during the reconstruction of the northbound lanes beginning on Monday, April 18, 2022. Two-way traffic will continue until the reconstruction of the northbound lanes is complete in mid-July. Once the northbound lanes are complete, two-way traffic will be switched to the northbound lanes while the southbound lanes are reconstructed.

Preparation work for the switch to two-way traffic has begun, with traffic being reduced to one lane when workers are present.

Traffic at the north end of the project will be controlled by a four-way stop. Travelers on Highway 37 will be required to come to a complete stop at the junction of Highway 37 and Highway 224 (Alpena Road). The speed limit for two-way traffic through the construction zone will be reduced to 55 mph.

Work on the project includes cold milling asphalt concrete, installing edge drains, rubblizing concrete, and asphalt concrete resurfacing.

The prime contractor on this $12.3 million project is Bituminous Paving, Inc. of Ortonville, Minnesota. The roadway reconstruction is scheduled to be completed and reopened by Nov. 11, 2022.

