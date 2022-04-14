Driver License offices closed this morning in Dickinson, Minot and Williston; Williston Motor Vehicle closed for today

BISMARCK, N.D. – The Driver License offices in Dickinson, Minot and Williston will be closed today, April 14, until 11 a.m. due to winter weather. Winter conditions will be assessed later this morning to determine if additional closures are necessary this afternoon. The Motor Vehicle office in Williston is closed for the day.

Wednesday evening Governor Burgum directed the Capitol and other state facilities in the Bismarck area to remain closed through Thursday. This includes the Bismarck Driver License and Motor Vehicle offices.

Visit the North Dakota Department of Transportation website to explore Driver License services that can be done online.

For more information about driver license and motor vehicle services, please visit dot.nd.gov.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Peske nipeske@nd.gov