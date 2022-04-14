Commencement of working trip to Sughd region and commissioning of "TALCO Gold" ore processing enterprise in Ayni district

TAJIKISTAN, April 14 - On April 14 the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon left for a working trip to Sughd region to get acquainted with the living conditions of the people, the course of beautification and construction works, opening of various facilities, visits of farms and talks with residents.

The working visit of the President of the country Emomali Rahmon started from Ayni district.

At the temporary airport of Konchoch area of Ayni district the head of state was warmly welcomed by the chairman of Sughd region Rajabboy Ahmadzoda and leaders and activists of the region.

In this area, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon first put into operation the ore-dressing enterprise of the Closed Joint-Stock Company “TALCO Gold”.

During the familiarization with the process of processing of raw materials and other works carried out in this industrial zone, it was found out that in the Closed Joint Stock Company "TALCO Gold" on the basis of the project the planned enrichment of ore by flotation method is 5,000 tons per day and 1.5 million tons per year. On this basis, the annual production of gold metal is 2.2 tons and antimony is 21 thousand tons.

The Tajik Aluminum Company and "Tibet Huayui" Joint Stock Company have spent 136 million US dollars to launch the plant, and mining and processing of ore will be carried out using modern equipment and technologies of the world's leading companies. In particular, for the first time in the region, the Finnish "Metso" equipment has been installed in the production line, which is widely used in the mining industry in Europe and the world. The mining equipment and mechanism of the Swedish company “Volvo” is used in the open pit part of the mine. The technology of 14 concentrators is obtained from leading companies in the People's Republic of China, where raw materials are processed automatically. According to industry experts, the use of such modern devices and equipment in the production process has a positive impact on work efficiency and product quality.

With the commissioning of the enterprise for the production of gold concentrate and antimony CJSC "TALCO Gold" provided more than 1,500 people with permanent jobs and good wages, to implement the fourth national goal - the rapid industrialization of the country using modern methods. Most of the staff are local residents. We will recall that more than 2,000 builders, engineers and technicians have been involved in the construction and installation of this large industrial facility so far.