WV's Voter Registration Deadline is April 19th

Charleston, W.Va. – Secretary of State Mac Warner is notifying eligible West Virginia citizens that the deadline to register to vote or update a current voter registration for the upcoming May 10 Primary Election is by the close of business on April 19, 2022.

Updating a current voter registration before April 19, 2022 is especially important for voters that have moved to a different address, changed their name, or wish to change their political party.

Eligible citizens can register to vote in one of three ways: (1) online at GoVoteWV.com using a valid West Virginia driver’s license or state-issued ID number; (2) mailing a paper application to their county clerk (application form available at GoVoteWV.com or calling their county clerk to have one provided); or (3) in-person registration including at the public offices of the county clerk, Secretary of State, Division of Motor Vehicles, public assistance offices, agencies serving people with disabilities, and military recruiting agencies.

Registrations sent by mail must be received or postmarked by no later than April 19, 2022. Those who wish to register in person on the deadline should check the local office’s business hours. Those registering online must register by the close of business of their county clerk's office.

Information on voting districts for the May 10 Primary Election can be easily determined using the address lookup tool on the new WV Interactive Map for Voting Precincts & Districts. A link to the map tool is available at GoVoteWV.com.

For more information on the upcoming May 10 Primary Election, visit the WV Secretary of State's secure website at GoVoteWV.com.

