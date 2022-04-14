Ohio Media School Graduate’s Dream Comes True
2018 Alumnus Leah White has been promoted to National Sales Project Manager at Radio One
Learn everything and have a plan. Stay motivated, focused, and stick to your plan. Be a risk-taker!”CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beonair Network of Media Schools and the Ohio Media School Cincinnati Campus are proud to announce that 2018 Alumnus Leah White has been promoted to National Sales Project Manager at Radio One!
— Leah White
Leah enrolled at Ohio Media School because of the hands-on training, and the program length, and she fell in love with the school when she came for the tour. With the goal of landing her dream job at a radio station and one day having a seat at the corporate table, Leah is well on her way.
In Leah’s words, “After putting in countless hours and hard work as Promotions Assistant/Coordinator at Radio One Cincinnati, I landed the opportunity of a lifetime.
“Say hello to Urban One, Inc’s new "NATIONAL SALES PROJECT MANAGER”! I am so humbled and grateful and send a thank you to all of my supporters! I did it y’all!”
Making this happen in such a short time is a testimony to Leah’s excellent skill set and determination. Class projects such as “Station Day” helped her to understand the expectations of working at a radio station. The audio classes provided training in production, writing liners, and promotions. The hands-on training provided a real-time experience for Leah, which made her stand out from the competition. In a short time, a job was created to play to her strengths.
Leah’s advice to current students is, “Learn everything and have a plan. Stay motivated, focused, and stick to your plan. Be a risk-taker!”
Please join us in wishing Leah continued success. We appreciate Radio One’s support of our students and graduates, providing opportunities for mentorship and career growth. We would also like to thank Vice President and General Manager Dan Abercrombie for his commitment to our program and graduate success.
We invite you to get to know us. Please contact National Employer Representative Lynda Leciejewski for more information.
