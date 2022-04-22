EverLighten embodies new methods to reduce waste for custom keychains
This move comes in their ongoing effort to make their manufacturing process more eco-friendly.CHICAGO, IL, US , April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EverLighten - one of the most respected names in custom products manufacturing, released a press statement yesterday stating the adoption of new methods and guidelines for reducing material waste during custom keychains production. It is a vital step towards a greener future because the most demanded promotional keychains in the market are created using PVC. It is a type of plastic and is the world's third-most-produced artificial polymer with various applications. It is one of the significant causes of pollution as well.
The company's VP of production, Thea Chu, said," we have incorporated new technologies, processes, and guidelines to reduce waste during the manufacturing of promotional keychains." "We understand our social and environmental responsibilities and working towards a greener future." "It is a small step towards achieving our larger goals for sustainable manufacturing." "Our company is dedicated to its customers and looking forward to integrating into every other product manufacturing."
"Custom PVC keychains are the most popular types with a huge demand from businesses and individuals because of their durability, ease of printing, and cost." She added," the process involves cutting the material in the desired shapes that result in leftover scraps that need to be thrown out." "Our team is always searching for methods for reducing waste by optimizing the entire process from start to finish." "With the inclusion of these processes, we aim to reduce wastages even more." "We are also trying to include ways to put more material to good use without impacting the environment." "EverLighten encourages everyone, including other manufacturers, to adopt sustainable manufacturing methods for a greener future," they concluded.
EverLighten has been in promotional keychains manufacturing for over 18-years, and they have helped design custom keychains for big and small organizations, sports teams, non-profits, colleges, universities, influencers, and individuals in over 23 countries.
