Automotive Airbags Silicone Market Innovates Designs To Enhance Occupant Protection And Safety

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative airbags design with silicone rubber fabric coatings and seam sealants is an emerging trend in the global automotive airbag silicone market. Silicone rubber fabric coatings and seam sealants help airbag design integrity to enhance occupant impact protection and safety. For instance, Dow’s SILASTIC™ silicone engineered elastomers are proven, effective solutions for advanced airbag design. This innovative product meets industry and regulatory requirements for use on cut-and-sewn, seam-sealed (CSSS) airbags, and one-piece-woven (OPW) airbags. It can be included in side curtain airbags, front-center airbags, knee-bolster airbags, frontal airbags (driver and passenger), and side airbags.

North America was the largest region in the automotive airbag silicone market in 2021. The Middle East was the second largest region in the global silicone automotive airbag market. The regions covered in the global automotive airbag market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The global automotive airbag silicone market size is expected to grow from $235.89 million in 2021 to $318.75 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.1%. The global automotive airbag silicone market share is expected to grow to $610.77 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.7%.

Airbags are made mandatory in front seats for vehicles and this factor is expected to drive the automotive airbag silicone market growth during the forecast period. Airbags are complex devices that work with a vehicles’ metal body and seatbelts to protect occupants and therefore it is made mandatory for vehicles to have airbags at least in front seats as occupant and driver seating in first seats are at high risk of injury when there is any collision or accident. For instance, in India, vehicles manufactured on and after 1st Day of April 2021, in the case of new models, and 1st day of June 2021, in the case of existing models, shall be fitted with airbag for the person occupying the front seat, other than the driver. Thus, making airbags compulsory for front seats in vehicles is driving the market.

Major players covered in the global automotive airbag silicone market are Dow, Elkem Silicones, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Wacker Chemie AG, TORAY Industries, Toyobo, Zodiac, and Porcher Industries.

TBRC’s global automotive airbag silicone market report is segmented by airbag type into cut-and-sewn seam-sealed (CSSS), one-piece-woven (OPW), by airbag position into front, knee, curtain/side, others, by vehicle type into passenger cars, LCV, HCV.

