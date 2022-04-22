EverLighten takes compression socks to the next level with custom printed artwork
The company adds custom printed artwork onto otherwise plain compression socks.CHICAGO, IL, US, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EverLighten - one of the biggest manufacturers of custom socks worldwide, has come up with yet another innovation in manufacturing with the addition of custom printed artwork on the compression socks. It is huge news for the sock industry because compression socks are plain and straightforward most of the time. Businesses can use these specific socks to build brand awareness with the latest innovation. People wear these socks for extra comfort, to prevent severe medical conditions, and to do better in sports.
Their VP of production, Thea Chu, said," today, we are adding yet another feather to our innovative manufacturing." "With the addition of custom artwork on compression socks, we are opening whole new avenues for businesses, organizations, and people." "Businesses or organizations involved in health care, sports, or raising awareness about feet issues can design high-quality custom compression socks with their logo, design, and texts," they added.
"EverLighten team is guided by the principle of helping customers manufacturer high-quality products according to their requirements," they added. "In a market already saturated with various products, it is challenging to find gaps, but our research team was able to accomplish it." "They found a need for compression socks with personalized artwork/ logo for organizations, non-profits, and groups." "Our scientifically designed compression socks help improve blood flow, lessening swelling and pain, improving many other feet problems." "Organizations were finding it challenging to get a reliable manufacturer of specialized socks with their logos." "Most manufacturers produce a low-quality print that gets blurred when stretched or washed." "We use the latest machines and the most innovative manufacturing technologies to produce high-quality print on our compression socks." "They don't lose colors, print and maintain their shape and usefulness for many washing and drying cycles." "Our team aims to change utilitarian socks into more than something unheard of, and all we ask for is your support," they concluded.
Few words about EverLighten:
EverLighten has been in socks manufacturing for over 18-years, and they have helped design custom socks for big and small organizations, sports teams, non-profits, colleges, universities, influencers, and individuals in over 23 countries.
Best pricing: They provide factory-direct pricing because they own a factory and are not intermediaries.
Quality in every product: They use high-quality materials to produce the socks.
Real people, real service: EverLighten loves helping people and providing help from quotes to delivery.
They make you look great: Every customer gets help from their in-house designers for bringing designs to life.
Custom socks, no minimum: They accept every order and don't place a limit on the order size.
Worldwide shipping: They provide worldwide shipping with order tracking.
For inquiries, contact 1- 888-445-1402, service@everlighten.com, or visit https://everlighten.com/products/custom-compression-socks to design your custom socks today.
