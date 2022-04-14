Increasing Meat Production Is Driving The Veterinary Healthcare Market Growth At Rate 11%

Veterinary Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global meat production is expected to rise in the forecast period, supporting the growth of the veterinary healthcare market. According to the US Department of Agriculture, in 2020, the beef production in the USA reached27.5 billion pounds, the highest production volume registered in the country. The rising meat production is especially prominent in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil, where increasing population and rising income levels are stimulating the demand for meat products. By 2027, the production of meat and poultry in emerging markets is expected to increase by 76%. By 2050, China's meat imports are expected to grow over 3,500% to $150 billion as consumption of chicken, pork and beef will surge due to the country's rising middle class. According to the veterinary healthcare market research, the rising production of meat products supported by the growing population will increase the demand for feed additives in the livestock industry, driving the market.

The global veterinary healthcare market size is expected to grow from $159.59 billion in 2021 to $176.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The global veterinary healthcare market share is expected to grow to $252.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.2%.

Read more on the Global Veterinary Healthcare Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-healthcare-global-market-report

North America was the largest region in the veterinary healthcare market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the global veterinary healthcare market. The regions covered in the global veterinary market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Nanotechnology is increasingly gaining traction in the animal medicine market as a substitute for veterinary antibiotics to tackle antibiotic resistance. Nanotechnology is the study of controlling matter on an atomic and molecular scale. Nanotechnology in the animal medicine industry is used to improve diagnosis, treatment, animal growth promotion, and production. Nanoparticles are mainly used as alternative antimicrobial agents to reduce the use of antibiotics and improve the detection of pathogenic bacteria. They are also used as drug delivery agents for new drugs and vaccines candidates to improve their characteristics and performance, and to reduce drug resistance in animal organisms.

Major players covered in the global veterinary healthcare industry are Zoetis Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck & Co, IDEXX Laboratories, Evonik Industries AG, Patterson Companies Inc., Ceva Animal Health LLC – Biomune; Pets at Home Group PLC, National Veterinary Associates, and Phirbo Animal Health.

TBRC’s global veterinary healthcare market report is segmented by type into veterinary services, veterinary medical equipment, animal medicine, by product into instruments/equipment, disposables, by animal type into dogs and cats, horses, ruminants, swine, poultry, others.



Veterinary Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Veterinary Services, Veterinary Medical Equipment, Animal Medicine), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables), By Animal Type (Dogs and Cats, Horses, Ruminants, Swine, Poultry) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a veterinary healthcare market overview, veterinary healthcare market forecast veterinary healthcare market size and growth for the whole market, veterinary healthcare market segments, geographies, veterinary healthcare market trends, veterinary healthcare market drivers, veterinary healthcare market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Veterinary Healthcare Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3623&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Veterinary Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment, Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment, Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment, Other Veterinary Medical Equipment), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables), By Animal Type (Small Companion Animals, Large Animals, Other Animals), By End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Research Institutes) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-medical-equipment-global-market-report

Veterinary Pharmaceutical Market 2021 - By Type Of Pharmaceutical (Veterinary Parasiticides, Veterinary Vaccines, Veterinary Antibiotics), By Animal Type (Livestock And Companion Animal), By Route Of Administration (Oral And Others), By End Use Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Pharmacies And Drug Stores And Veterinary Clinics), By Type Of Antibiotic (Tetracyclines, Penicillin, Macrolides, Sulphanomides, Aminoglycosides), By Type Of Vaccine (Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-pharmaceuticals-global-market

Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Consultation, Surgery, Medicine), By Animal Type (Farm Animals, Companion Animals), By End User (Animal Care, Animal Rescue) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-hospitals-and-veterinary-clinics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC