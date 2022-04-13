Senate Bill 423 Printer's Number 1591

PENNSYLVANIA, April 13 - commission or as a member of a departmental

administrative or advisory board or commission when

such members of independent or departmental boards or

commissions are compensated on a per diem basis for

not more than 150 days per calendar year; or

(B) as a member of an independent board or

commission requiring appointment by the Governor,

with advice and consent of the Senate, where the

annual salary payable to the member does not exceed

$35,000 and where the member has been an annuitant

for at least six months immediately preceding the

appointment.

(C) as a part-time fire instructor at any of the

following who has received certification as a

firefighter training instructor from the Pennsylvania

State Fire Academy :

(I) the Pennsylvania State Fire Academy;

(II) the Department of Education;

(III) a State-owned educational institution;

(IV) a community college; or

(V) the Pennsylvania State University.

(A.1) RETURN TO STATE SERVICE DURING EMERGENCY.--WHEN, IN

THE JUDGMENT OF THE EMPLOYER, AN EMERGENCY CREATES AN INCREASE

IN THE WORK LOAD SUCH THAT THERE IS SERIOUS IMPAIRMENT OF

SERVICE TO THE PUBLIC, AN ANNUITANT WHO IS OVER NORMAL

RETIREMENT AGE OR WHO HAS BEEN AN ANNUITANT FOR MORE THAN [ONE

YEAR] SIX MONTHS MAY BE RETURNED TO STATE SERVICE FOR A PERIOD

NOT TO EXCEED [95] 120 DAYS IN ANY CALENDAR YEAR WITHOUT LOSS OF

HIS ANNUITY. IN COMPUTING THE NUMBER OF DAYS AN ANNUITANT HAS

RETURNED TO STATE SERVICE, ANY AMOUNT OF TIME LESS THAN ONE-HALF

20210SB0423PN1591 - 3 -

