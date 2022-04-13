Senate Bill 423 Printer's Number 1591
PENNSYLVANIA, April 13 - commission or as a member of a departmental
administrative or advisory board or commission when
such members of independent or departmental boards or
commissions are compensated on a per diem basis for
not more than 150 days per calendar year; or
(B) as a member of an independent board or
commission requiring appointment by the Governor,
with advice and consent of the Senate, where the
annual salary payable to the member does not exceed
$35,000 and where the member has been an annuitant
for at least six months immediately preceding the
appointment.
(C) as a part-time fire instructor at any of the
following who has received certification as a
firefighter training instructor from the Pennsylvania
State Fire Academy :
(I) the Pennsylvania State Fire Academy;
(II) the Department of Education;
(III) a State-owned educational institution;
(IV) a community college; or
(V) the Pennsylvania State University.
(A.1) RETURN TO STATE SERVICE DURING EMERGENCY.--WHEN, IN
THE JUDGMENT OF THE EMPLOYER, AN EMERGENCY CREATES AN INCREASE
IN THE WORK LOAD SUCH THAT THERE IS SERIOUS IMPAIRMENT OF
SERVICE TO THE PUBLIC, AN ANNUITANT WHO IS OVER NORMAL
RETIREMENT AGE OR WHO HAS BEEN AN ANNUITANT FOR MORE THAN [ONE
YEAR] SIX MONTHS MAY BE RETURNED TO STATE SERVICE FOR A PERIOD
NOT TO EXCEED [95] 120 DAYS IN ANY CALENDAR YEAR WITHOUT LOSS OF
HIS ANNUITY. IN COMPUTING THE NUMBER OF DAYS AN ANNUITANT HAS
RETURNED TO STATE SERVICE, ANY AMOUNT OF TIME LESS THAN ONE-HALF
20210SB0423PN1591 - 3 -
