Senate Bill 895 Printer's Number 1590

PENNSYLVANIA, April 13 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1153

PRINTER'S NO. 1590

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

895

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY REGAN, MENSCH, YUDICHAK, LAUGHLIN, PITTMAN,

MARTIN, AUMENT, YAW, SABATINA, BREWSTER, ROBINSON, STEFANO

AND SCAVELLO, OCTOBER 18, 2021

SENATOR TOMLINSON, CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL

LICENSURE, AS AMENDED, APRIL 13, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 17, 1968 (P.L.1224, No.387),

entitled "An act prohibiting unfair methods of competition

and unfair or deceptive acts or practices in the conduct of

any trade or commerce, giving the Attorney General and

District Attorneys certain powers and duties and providing

penalties," providing for COLLECTION, VERIFICATION AND

disclosure of information by online marketplaces to inform

customers CONSUMERS.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of December 17, 1968 (P.L.1224, No.387),

known as the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law,

is amended by adding a section to read:

Section 9.4. Disclosure of Information by Online

Marketplaces to Inform Customers.--(a) The following shall

apply:

(1) An online marketplace shall require that a high-volume

third-party seller on the online marketplace provide the online

marketplace with all of the following information within twenty-

four hours of becoming a high-volume third-party seller:

