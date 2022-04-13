Senate Bill 895 Printer's Number 1590
PENNSYLVANIA, April 13 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1153
PRINTER'S NO. 1590
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
895
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY REGAN, MENSCH, YUDICHAK, LAUGHLIN, PITTMAN,
MARTIN, AUMENT, YAW, SABATINA, BREWSTER, ROBINSON, STEFANO
AND SCAVELLO, OCTOBER 18, 2021
SENATOR TOMLINSON, CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL
LICENSURE, AS AMENDED, APRIL 13, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 17, 1968 (P.L.1224, No.387),
entitled "An act prohibiting unfair methods of competition
and unfair or deceptive acts or practices in the conduct of
any trade or commerce, giving the Attorney General and
District Attorneys certain powers and duties and providing
penalties," providing for COLLECTION, VERIFICATION AND
disclosure of information by online marketplaces to inform
customers CONSUMERS.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of December 17, 1968 (P.L.1224, No.387),
known as the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law,
is amended by adding a section to read:
Section 9.4. Disclosure of Information by Online
Marketplaces to Inform Customers.--(a) The following shall
apply:
(1) An online marketplace shall require that a high-volume
third-party seller on the online marketplace provide the online
marketplace with all of the following information within twenty-
four hours of becoming a high-volume third-party seller:
