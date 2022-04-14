Kyler Shumway and Theodor Nielsen Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Kyler Shumway, bestselling author, TEDx and frequent keynote speaker, psychologist, and CEO of one of the largest psychotherapy practices in Texas Theodor Nielsen, founder and CEO of NIL Technology

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My best friend and colleague, Dr. Daniel Wendler (I call him Dan) and I are frequently invited to give co-led talks about friendship. One of our favorite things to do is open the talk with some special entrance that captures our playful dynamic while also ramping up the audience energy. Long story short, one of our first talks together involved galloping in with coconut shells like we were a couple of knights from Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

Just imagine two dudes, supposedly “respectable” professionals, skipping through the audience to the sound of “clickity clack” as the Monty Python theme blasts over the sound system.

Well, the first time we tried this, I made one crucial mistake — I forgot that leaping around and pretending to ride an invisible horse tends to ramp up your heartrate. And when you are socially anxious, an elevated heartrate can turn into a panic attack… which is exactly what happened next.

We galloped up on stage to tune of roaring laughter and applause, and my head was spinning. I couldn’t breathe. I felt like I was dying. My heart was pounding a hole in my chest. As I gasped for air, Dan noticed what was happening and stalled by doing our introduction solo.

Thank goodness I was training to be a psychologist, and thank goodness I was paying attention in our panic attack lectures.

I planted my feet, slowed my breathing, and started naming items in the room. Red chair. Black microphone. White laptop.

Breathe.

It took a minute or two, but I was finally able to settle. I turned on my mic, told the audience that they should always consult their doctor before engaging in Monty Python, and the rest is history.

What are the 3 things that concern you about the VR, AR, and MR industries? Can you explain? What can be done to address those concerns?

VR/AR/MR is extremely exciting, and the companies that go “all in” have visions that challenge the wildest of dreams. This is very inspiring, and I see NIL Technology as a leader in this field. The timing of our solutions in terms of commercial implementation and take-off is obviously the most important concern for a cutting-edge startup. But I believe we are in a good position because our technology can be used in a variety of markets.

I am very concerned about the comparison between classical, old school, refractive optics like micro lens arrays (MLA) to nano-optics. No doubt that MLA has been a great technology with numerous use cases, but considering the formfactor, efficiency and functionality required by future applications I don’t see a future. Refractive optics have a curved lens. Future applications need a flat, compact lens. We see there are a lot of misinterpretations when it comes to nano-optics. It is a disruptive technology, and this requires a redefinition of how you think and design optics, because replacing one technology with another may change other aspects of the application in question. Therefore, we have put lots of effort into fast prototyping because you need to be able to test the new technology with other functions and see how the results excel.

When it comes to the heart of nano-optics, how we produce this technology, we use electron-beam lithography (EBL). EBL is a high-resolution, high-fidelity technology that is widely used in academic research. It takes a long time, but the results are unrivaled. I frequently hear that EBL cannot be used to manufacture commercial products. But I’ll tell you something: this is so old school. EBL is used for prototyping at NIL Technology. This gives us an unrivaled advantage in terms of turnaround time in nano-optics. Furthermore, we use the EBL’s precision to create masters for nanoimprint lithography (NIL), which is certainly scalable to mass production in the billions.

I think the entertainment aspects of VR, AR and MR are apparent. Can you share with our readers how these industries can help us at work?

XR devices have great potential for usage at work and there are already many industries that take advantage of this. For example, through visualization, navigation, interactive instructions, and remote guidance, as well as knowledge sharing and training. [...]

