Frustrated Amazon Sellers who Can’t Reach Amazon, Can Now Turn to CJ Rosenbaum's firm for Help 24/7 with LIVE People
Our Client Relations Team is devoted to helping every seller that contacts us regardless if they retain our services or not...we provide free consultations & give as much free information"”LONG BEACH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Beach, NY— April 20,2022
— Jennifer McDonald, Client Relations
Rosenbaum Famularo & Segall, P.C. (“Rosenbaum”), the law firm behind AmazonSellersLawyer.com and BrandProtectionAmazon.com, is thrilled to announce the launch of its 24/7 real time live chat service available on its website to assist all Amazon-based sellers.
CJ Rosenbaum and his team at Rosenbaum, Famularo & Segall, P.C., has always provided free information to people and companies selling products on Amazon. CJ Rosenbaum’s team is authorized to provide copies of one or all of their SIX books for people and companies that sell products on Amazon including:
*Amazon Sellers Guide to Suspensions and Reinstatements
*Amazon Sellers Guide to Trademark Law
*Amazon Sellers Guide to Copyright Law
*Amazon Sellers Guide to Chinese Intellectual Property Law
*Amazon Law Library, Part 1
*Selling Fashion on Amazon.
The new feature on AmazonSellersLawyer.com is intended to provide a convenient and effective tool for clients who need immediate help regarding account suspensions, trademark issues, and other brand-related concerns.
The live 24 hour, 7 day a week chat follows the firm’s provision of thousands of free videos on YouTube and its website as well as CJ Rosenbaum and his Client Relations staff time spent every day providing sellers with free information about how to address Amazon issues.
To access 24 hour chat, go to AmazonSellersLawyer.com, just click the blue button with the words “chat with us live” found on the rightmost side of the page.
“Our Client Relations Team is sincerely devoted to helping every seller that contacts us regardless if they retain our services or not. We are happy to provide free consultations and give as much free information as possible from our experience. We are here for sellers”, said Jenn McDonald, Rosenbaum Famularo & Segall, P.C., Client Relations Manager.
The launching of 24/7 live chat support is a testament to the firm’s fundamental tenet which focuses on meeting clients’ needs and providing an end-to-end client experience — from consultation to invoicing — more enjoyable & efficient.
Rosenbaum Famularo & Segall, P.C., is based in Long Beach, New York and focuses on issues people, companies and brands face when products are sold on Amazon.com. The firm also maintains a course for existing Amazon Sellers who want to Build Value into Their Amazon Based Businesses.
Source:
Mary Perez, On-Demand Course Director, Rosenbaum, Famularo & Segall P.C.
MaryP@AmazonSellersLawyer.com / (212) 295-5813
Mary Perez
AmazonSellersLawyer.com
2129674214 ext.
email us here