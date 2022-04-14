Shauna VanBogart and Bronwen Sciortino Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Shauna VanBogart, helps small business owners build, run, and scale sustainable service-based businesses Bronwen Sciortino, International Author and Simplicity Expert Candice Georgiadis

Shauna VanBogart, helps small business owners build, run, & scale sustainable service businesses. Bronwen Sciortino, International Author & Simplicity Expert.

There is no one perfect solution for everyone.” — Bronwen Sciortino, International Author and Simplicity Expert

GREENWICH, CT, USA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.

For businesses to thrive, especially in today uncertain markets, marketing needs to be spot on to keep the influx of clients from drying up. Candice Georgiadis can help build a solid ROI marketing plan using the latest social media and conventional website technologies. Reach out to her at the below contact options:

-

Shauna VanBogart, helps small business owners build, run, and scale sustainable service-based businesses

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

I know a lot of people talk about work-life balance and self-care but one thing I’ve found makes a huge difference is actually instituting a practice of receiving.

It can be so easy to get bogged down with output: how much we’re producing, what we’re putting out into the world, what we’re providing to clients and customers. We’re in the business of serving, so this is a totally natural place to get stuck. But if all of the focus is on output, that’s the fastest path to burnout.

So focusing on your input — both with things like self-care or as I call it, mental hygiene, but also with inputting or receiving the impact of your work — goes a long way to creating a more even energy exchange in your business.

That might look like receiving money but also looks like receiving positive feedback, client results, feelings of fulfillment, etc. Don’t let those moments fly by unacknowledged and uncelebrated. Receive the energetic rewards of the energy you have put in and recognize that you are worthy of it. It is so life- and joy-giving, and it will sustain you through the highs and lows that come with running a business.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Stay present. Cultivate the art of “just being”. This seems so simple, but it has such a huge impact on the way we relate to the people around us. It keeps us connected to our bodies and our emotions so that we can respond rather than react. They have a lot to teach us if we’re willing to listen. It also keeps us from becoming too rigid in our expectations and leaves room for deep listening and collaboration.

If your mind isn’t running ahead to some future idea of what “should” be, and you are able to just be in the present moment, you open yourself up to new possibilities and creative ideas. Not only is this great for you, but it’s also helpful for your clients, colleagues, and team members. When people feel free to be themselves and contribute and be received with openness and curiosity, they thrive!

The full interview is available here

-

Bronwen Sciortino, International Author and Simplicity Expert

We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

There are a number of key things to remember when you’re trying to change your habits.

There is no one perfect solution for everyone. There’s an overload of information available that tells us all the things we ‘should’ do, ‘need’ to do and ‘have’ to have for us to be ‘healthy’. The problem is this: there is just as much information telling us that the first lot of information is incorrect. The speed of life accelerates every day. At different times we have different demands and challenges in our lives. That means that at different times we need different things. But we push ourselves to try and adopt a way of living, eating, breathing and exercising that someone else has told us is right for us. There’s no personal connection or conscious decision making involved, and that makes it almost impossible for us to give ourselves the things we need, when we need them.

We’ve been taught that change is hard. As long as we believe that making changes is hard, we’re starting every endeavour to introduce new things into our lives on the back foot. We first have to overcome the challenge of stepping into change before we can even think about the thing we’re trying to change. This makes it almost impossible for us to introduce new things because the load this adds to our already over-busy lives is too heavy for most of us to carry.

We’re really hard on ourselves when things don’t ‘work out’. [...]

Complete reading the interview here

Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.

About Candice Georgiadis

Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.

Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/

Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis