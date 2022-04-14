Submit Release
News Search

There were 814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,146 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks // DUI, DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4001892                                  

TROOPERS: Trp. Zach Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: April 12, 2022, at 1846 hours

LOCATION: US 7, Rutland Town

VIOLATION: DUI #4, DLS

ACCUSED: Seth Mormile (34)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 12, 2022, at approximately 1846 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a theft complaint in the Town of Rutland. Investigation revealed that Seth Mormile operated a motor vehicle on a public highway that wasn’t equipped with the required interlock device as required by Mormile’s license. During the interaction Mormile showed signs of impairment and was subsequently screened for DUI. Mormile was arrested and brought to the Rutland Barracks for DUI processing. Mormile was issued a criminal citation to appear to the above charges at a later date and time. 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: May 2, 2022, at 1000

You just read:

Rutland Barracks // DUI, DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.