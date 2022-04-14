Rutland Barracks // DUI, DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4001892

TROOPERS: Trp. Zach Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

DATE/TIME: April 12, 2022, at 1846 hours

LOCATION: US 7, Rutland Town

VIOLATION: DUI #4, DLS

ACCUSED: Seth Mormile (34)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 12, 2022, at approximately 1846 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a theft complaint in the Town of Rutland. Investigation revealed that Seth Mormile operated a motor vehicle on a public highway that wasn’t equipped with the required interlock device as required by Mormile’s license. During the interaction Mormile showed signs of impairment and was subsequently screened for DUI. Mormile was arrested and brought to the Rutland Barracks for DUI processing. Mormile was issued a criminal citation to appear to the above charges at a later date and time.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: May 2, 2022, at 1000