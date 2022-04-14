Rutland Barracks // DUI, DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4001892
TROOPERS: Trp. Zach Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: April 12, 2022, at 1846 hours
LOCATION: US 7, Rutland Town
VIOLATION: DUI #4, DLS
ACCUSED: Seth Mormile (34)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 12, 2022, at approximately 1846 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a theft complaint in the Town of Rutland. Investigation revealed that Seth Mormile operated a motor vehicle on a public highway that wasn’t equipped with the required interlock device as required by Mormile’s license. During the interaction Mormile showed signs of impairment and was subsequently screened for DUI. Mormile was arrested and brought to the Rutland Barracks for DUI processing. Mormile was issued a criminal citation to appear to the above charges at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: May 2, 2022, at 1000