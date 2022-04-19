CJ Rosenbaum's Launches Rebuilt Website & System to Stop Unauthorized Sales & Protect Amazon Sellers from Complaints
Thoughtful Brand Protection stops Unauthorized Online Sales, limits harm from upset Online Sellers & Protects Online Sellers from False Counterfeit Complaints.
...BrandProtectionAmazon.com reflects our efforts to protect brands, large and small, from unauthorized sales in a manner that protects the brands and avoids needlessly harming Amazon Sellers.”LONG BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CJ Rosenbaum announces launch of law firm’s Re-Built Website and System to Protect Brands from Unauthorized Sales and Simultaneously Protect Amazon Sellers from Baseless Complaints.
— CJ Rosenbaum
Thoughtful Brand Protection stops Unauthorized Online Sales, limits harm from upset Online Sellers and Protects Online Sellers from False Counterfeit Complaints.
CJ Rosenbaum and his firm, Rosenbaum Famularo & Segall, P.C., the law firm behind AmazonSellersLawyer.com and BrandProtectionAmazon.com, re-built BrandProtectionAmazon.com to reflect its’ focus on thoughtful & effective Brand Protection.
“[T]he re-built BrandProtectionAmazon.com reflects our efforts to protect brands, large and small, from unauthorized sales in a manner that protects the brands and simultaneously avoids needlessly harming people and companies selling products on Amazon,” said CJ Rosenbaum.
“I am proud of the firm’s strategic, systematic & humane approach to online brand protection. We saw other brand protection companies & firms needlessly harming Amazon Sellers and also opening the brands up to expensive litigation with baseless counterfeit complaints. We also saw our Amazon Seller clients developing their own brands that needed monitoring and protection. We knew that our experience with Amazon Sellers and our deep knowledge of Amazon placed us in a position where we can simultaneously stop unauthorized online sales and do a better job of avoiding harming Amazon Sellers.
Rosenbaum, Famularo & Segall, P.C., developed a systematic approach to identifying legitimate reasons why the sale of products by unauthorized sellers is not protected by US law called the First Sale Doctrine, twice a day monitoring of every product via software and well-trained staff, effective “Cease & Desist” communications, and, only when necessary, appropriate Intellectual Property Complaints to Amazon and other platforms
Rosenbaum, Famularo & Segall, P.C., is based in Long Beach, New York and focuses on issues people, companies and brands face when their products are sold on Amazon.com. The firm also provides:
*courses for people and companies to Build Value into their Amazon based businesses via the AmazonTrainingCenter.com; and,
*a place for Amazon Employees to turn to for help with employment issues while working for Amazon via AmazonEmploymentLaw.com.
Source:
Mary Perez, Public Relations & On-Demand Course Director, Rosenbaum, Famularo & Segall P.C.
MaryP@AmazonSellersLawyer.com / (212) 295-5813
Mary Perez
AmazonSellersLawyer.com
+12129674214 ext.
email us here