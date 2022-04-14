CJ Rosenbaum Taught People and Companies How to Both Use The Law & Avoid the Law to Sell More Products on Amazon
Retail Fest 2022, the Most Prestigious Retail Event in Australia, Hosted CJ Rosenbaum as part of its immense educational program in Gold Coast, Australia.
It was an honor to teach and to learn from some of the brightest people in modern retail at Retail Fest 2022... information for retailers and brands so both have the information needed to succeed.””LONG BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CJ Rosenbaum, a founding partner of Rosenbaum Famularo & Segall, P.C., the law firm behind AmazonSellersLawyer.com and BrandProtectionAmazon.com, taught Australian and business owners from all over the world about US laws including The First Sale Doctrine, Copyright and Trademark Law at Retail Fest 2022 at the Gold Coast Convention Center, in Broadbeach, Australia.
— CJ Rosenbaum
Retail Fest 2022 is Retail Global’s week-long celebration E-Commerce. Created by Phil Leahy, who founded the medical supply platform MedCart.com.au, Retail Fest 2022 helps owners grow their businesses by providing workshops, networking opportunities and bringing together thought leaders from around the world.
“It was an honor to teach and to learn from some of the brightest people in modern retail at Retail Fest 2022,” said CJ Rosenbaum. “I provided information for retailers and brands so that both have the information needed to succeed.”
Rosenbaum Famularo & Segall, P.C., is based in Long Beach, New York and focuses on issues people, companies and brands face when products are sold on Amazon.com. The firm also provided an on-demand course that teaches people & companies how to grow their Amazon based Businesses.
