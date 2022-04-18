CJ Rosenbaum’s Law Firm Wins Court Battle: Court Ends Counterfeit Claims against a Company Selling Products on Amazon
A NY Law Firm that Helps People and Companies Selling Products on Amazon Wins a lawsuit against a “Seller” Accused of Selling Counterfeits
[A]s soon as we were hired, we asked the court to dissolve the order freezing the Amazon Seller’s assets and then we asked the court to dismiss the case. You must be aggressive in these cases.”LONG BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CJ Rosenbaum and his team at Rosenbaum Famularo & Segall, P.C., the law firm behind AmazonSellersLawyer.com and BrandProtectionAmazon.com, won a court battle for a company selling products on Amazon that was falsely accused of selling counterfeit products.
On November 3, 2021, the Grumpy Cat company filed a lawsuit against CJ Rosenbaum’s client, Rosaran. The lawsuit claimed that counterfeit Grumpy Cat products were sold on Amazon. The case is: Grumpy Cat Limited, 21-cv-5869, US District Court for the Northern Dist. of Ilinois.
Like many lawsuits filed against people & companies selling products on Amazon (“Amazon Sellers”), the court initially ordered the Amazon Sellers’ assets frozen via a Temporary Restraining Order.
CJ Rosenbaum’s client, Rosaran, is operated by two sisters. CJ Rosenbaum stated that “[A]s soon as we were hired, we asked the court to dissolve the order freezing the Amazon Seller’s assets and then we asked the court to dismiss the entire case. You must be aggressive in these cases.”
The Court granted CJ Rosenbaum’s request to unfreeze the Amazon Sellers’ assets. The court then agreed with CJ Rosenbaum and dismissed all of the claims against CJ Rosenbaum’s client
“Our client did not have to pay any damages despite Grumpy Cat’s request for huge damages,” said Leslie Gillis, Esq. CJ Rosenbaum added that “the Amazon Sellers that did not hire us are getting hit was large awards against them.”
Rosenbaum Famularo & Segall, P.C., is a law firm based in Long Beach, New York and focuses on issues that people, companies and brands face when selling products on Amazon.com.
