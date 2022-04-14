Submit Release
Arrest Made in Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offenses in the Seventh District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made and additional suspects are sought in reference to Armed Carjacking (Gun) offenses that occurred in the Seventh District.

 

  • Armed Carjacking (Gun): In each offense, the suspects approached the victim(s), who were seated in their vehicle. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the vehicle. The victim(s) complied. The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle. All the vehicles were recovered. The offenses are listed below.
    • On Saturday, March 19, 2022, at approximately 8:53 pm in the 800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-038-328
    • On Friday, March 11, 2022, at approximately 11:17 pm in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-034-370

 

  • Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Saturday, March 12, 2022, at approximately 9:43 pm, the suspects approached the victim who was seated in their vehicle in the 1200 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle keys. The victim complied. The suspect unsuccessfully attempted to take the victim’s vehicle. The suspects fled the scene. CCN: 22-034-806

 

On Wednesday, April 13, 2022, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

