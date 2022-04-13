Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking Offense: 300 Block of 40th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking offense that occurred on Monday, February 14, 2022, in the 300 block of 40th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 6:17 am, two suspects approached the victims at the listed location. The suspects brandished a knife and a gun and demanded the victims’ property. The suspects took the victims’ property then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Wednesday, April 13, 2022, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

