Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 3100 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:55 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched property from the victim then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by a responding officer.

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 18 year-old Christiam Feliz-Mendez of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).