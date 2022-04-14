ROAD CLOSURE - RUTLAND TOWN

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

East Pittsford Rd in the area of house number 960 in Rutland Town is closed at this time due to a motor vehicle accident. Traffic is being rerouted through Prospect Hill Rd.

This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays.

Please drive carefully.