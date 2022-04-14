Governor Newsom Signs Legislation 4.13.22

Published: Apr 13, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed SB 349 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana), legislation establishing stronger patient protections for those seeking substance use disorder treatment.

“People seeking treatment have a right to know that they are receiving appropriate and safe care,” said Governor Newsom. “There is no place in California for treatment providers who take advantage of those struggling with addiction – and with this legislation, we are taking steps to provide additional protections for patients, family members, and loved ones of those who are seeking treatment.”

SB 349 requires every treatment provider in California to adopt and provide a client bill of rights, ensuring that those seeking substance use disorder treatment are afforded basic rights and protections in a treatment setting that is safe and ethical. This legislation also prohibits treatment providers from engaging in false or misleading advertising.

For full text of the bill, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

