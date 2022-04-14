Submit Release
News Search

There were 828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,121 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Signs Legislation 4.13.22

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed SB 349 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana), legislation establishing stronger patient protections for those seeking substance use disorder treatment.

“People seeking treatment have a right to know that they are receiving appropriate and safe care,” said Governor Newsom. “There is no place in California for treatment providers who take advantage of those struggling with addiction – and with this legislation, we are taking steps to provide additional protections for patients, family members, and loved ones of those who are seeking treatment.”

Governor Newsom signs SB 349

SB 349 requires every treatment provider in California to adopt and provide a client bill of rights, ensuring that those seeking substance use disorder treatment are afforded basic rights and protections in a treatment setting that is safe and ethical. This legislation also prohibits treatment providers from engaging in false or misleading advertising.

For full text of the bill, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

# # #

You just read:

Governor Newsom Signs Legislation 4.13.22

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.