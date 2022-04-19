FARO Focus Premium Laser Scanner Exclusively Available at Cansel in Canada
New laser scanner is part of end-to-end data capture and collaboration platform, FARO Sphere TM
Faro has changed the game again with yet another ground-breaking offering, and we couldn’t be more excited to offer this to the Canadian market.”BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cansel, the company helping surveying and engineering organizations capture, transform and manage data leading to increased field-to-finish efficiency and profitability, announced today that it will be the exclusive Canadian reseller of the FARO (Nasdaq: FARO) Focus Premium Laser Scanner for the AEC, BIM, and construction markets.
— Amar Kalsi, Segment Manager, Terrestrial Scanning, Cansel
Released on April 12, 2022, the FARO Focus Premium Laser Scanner is a key part of an unprecedented, ultra-efficient data capture and collaboration platform. Utilizing cutting-edge technology, the platform provides the industry's most efficient cloud-based workflow combining three innovative new solutions: the FARO Sphere™ digital ecosystem for the most effective exchange of data possible; the FARO Focus Premium Laser Scanner for fast, accurate and complete field capture; and the FARO Stream mobile app for real-time data verification.
The next generation Focus Premium is the fastest, most accurate, and best data-sharing-enabled scanner on the market today, featuring entirely new components with a proven design. The new Stream app, which is available for Android and iOS devices, used with the Focus Premium enables on-site scan data validation (preregistration) and can be immediately synched to Sphere for registration and collaboration.
Sphere centralizes the collection and management of all 3D data projects and can be accessed by global stakeholders through the secure, single point sign-on. Sphere also provides a one-stop user experience across FARO's leading software applications and customer support tools, including HoloBuilder, a global construction progress management solution that delivers hardware agnostic image capture, registration, and viewing targeted to the fast-growing Digital Twin space. Additional workflows that enable customers to realize even greater value will be offered in future Sphere updates.
Cansel offers a broad range of cutting-edge equipment for surveying professionals across industries. The FARO Focus Premium is the newest addition to its robust scanning portfolio. “Faro has changed the game again with yet another ground-breaking offering, and we couldn’t be more excited to offer this to the Canadian market,” says Amar Kalsi, segment manager, terrestrial scanning at Cansel. “The Premium Series hardware, Sphere mobile app, and WebShare platform reflect a complete and all-encompassing solution for onsite data capture and offsite data collaboration. No missing pieces. This is a true field-to-finish solution, mirroring Cansel’s mission statement.”
About Cansel
Cansel helps clients capture, transform, and manage data leading to increased field-to-finish efficiency and profitability. For over 50 years, Cansel has provided field technology solutions for industry professionals in the engineering, surveying, construction, mining, utilities, forestry, and government sectors. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, BC, with stores and offices across Canada. Learn more at www.cansel.ca.
About FARO
FARO serves the 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), O&M (Facilities Operations & Maintenance), and Public Safety Analytics markets. For over 40 years, FARO has been a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy, providing industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world and use that data to make smarter decisions faster. For more information, visit www.faro.com.
Scanner laser FARO Focus Premium disponible en exclusivité chez Cansel au Canada
Ce nouveau scanner laser fait partie intégrante de la plateforme collaborative et d'acquisition de données de bout en bout, FARO Sphere TM
[DATELINE] : Cansel, une société aidant les entreprises d'arpentage et d'ingénierie à acquérir, à transformer et à gérer leurs données afin de renforcer leur efficacité et leur rentabilité, a annoncé aujourd'hui qu'elle sera le revendeur canadien exclusif du scanner laser FARO Focus Premium (Nasdaq : FARO) pour les marchés AEC, BIM et de la construction.
Mis sur le marché le 12 avril 2022, le scanner laser FARO Focus Premium est un élément clé d'une plateforme collaborative et d'acquisition de données sans précédent et extrêmement performante. Grâce à une technologie de pointe, la plateforme propose le flux de travail basé sur les services infonuagiques le plus efficace de l'industrie, combinant trois nouvelles solutions innovantes : l'écosystème numérique FARO Sphere™ pour un échange de données le plus efficace possible ; le scanner laser FARO Focus Premium pour une capture rapide, précise et complète sur le terrain ; et l'application mobile FARO Stream pour une consultation des données en temps réel.
La nouvelle génération du Focus Premium est le scanner le plus rapide, précis et performant pour le partage de données sur le marché actuel, avec des composants entièrement nouveaux et une conception ayant fait ses preuves. La nouvelle application Stream, disponible pour les appareils Android et iOS, accompagnant le Focus Premium permet de valider les données de numérisation sur site (pré-enregistrement) et peut être immédiatement synchronisée avec Sphere pour l'enregistrement et la collaboration.
Sphere centralise la collecte et la gestion de tous les projets de données 3D et les parties prenantes à travers le monde peuvent y accéder par le biais d'un point d'accès unique et sécurisé. Sphere propose également une expérience utilisateur unique à travers les principales applications logicielles et les outils d'assistance client de FARO, notamment HoloBuilder, une solution globale de gestion de l'avancement des travaux de construction qui offre une capture, un enregistrement et une visualisation d'images agnostiques au niveau du matériel, ciblant l'espace Digital Twin en plein essor. Des flux de travail supplémentaires permettant aux clients d'atteindre une rentabilité encore plus grande seront proposés dans les futures mises à jour de Sphere.
Cansel propose une large gamme de matériel de pointe pour les professionnels de la topographie dans toutes les industries. Le FARO Focus Premium est la dernière nouveauté de son catalogue de solutions de balayage laser particulièrement complet. "FARO a de nouveau révolutionné le marché avec une autre innovation révolutionnaire, et nous ne pourrions être plus heureux de l'offrir au marché canadien", explique Amar Kalsi, responsable du secteur axé sur la numérisation terrestre chez Cansel. "Le matériel de la série Premium, l'application mobile Sphere et la plateforme WebShare constituent une solution complète et intégrale pour l'acquisition de données sur site et la collaboration de données hors site. Aucune pièce à rajouter. Il s'agit d'une véritable solution de bout en bout, traduisant ainsi l'essence même de la mission de Cansel."
