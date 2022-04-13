Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye is one of the speakers at the National Judicial College’s upcoming daylong program, “Democracy’s Last Line of Defense: A symposium on why and how to preserve the rule of law and an independent, impartial judiciary.”
You just read:
Chief Justice on program about courts and democracy
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.