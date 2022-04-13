Judge Buckley’s Last Day on Bench Is Friday

Chief Justice Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye remarked: “Judge Buckley was a wise and steady voice during his four years on the Judicial Council of California and another eight years on various advisory committees."
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.