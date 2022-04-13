House Bill 2271 Printer's Number 2634
PENNSYLVANIA, April 13 - An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sexual offenses, further providing for the offense of sexual extortion.
