House Bill 2238 Printer's Number 2590

PENNSYLVANIA, April 13 - An Act amending the act of April 21, 1949 (P.L.665, No.155), known as the First Class City Home Rule Act, in general grant of powers and limitations, providing for term of office and limit for district attorney.
