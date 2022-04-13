Daily Session Report for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, April 13 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 13, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:55 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Rob Matzie.

Communications Received

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of an Actuarial Note for Senate Bill 423, Printer’s Number 854 as amended by Amendment A03936 from the Independent Fiscal Office.

The Speaker submitted for the record the Pennsylvania Automobile Theft Prevention Authority’s 2021 Annual Report.

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 2058

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

SB 1020

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 2058

SB 478

SB 479

SB 1020

Bills Referred

HB 2408 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2410 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2511 Consumer Affairs

HB 2512 Consumer Affairs

HB 2513 State Government

HB 2514 Labor and Industry

HB 2515 Labor and Industry

Bills Recommitted

HB 121 To Appropriations

HB 875 To Appropriations

HB 934 To Appropriations

HB 947 To Appropriations

HB 1962 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 71 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 223 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 224 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1847 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2397 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2456 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2457 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2458 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2286 From Commerce as Committed

HB 978 From State Government as Committed

HB 2471 From State Government as Amended

HB 2496 From State Government as Amended

HB 2507 From State Government as Committed

SB 423 From State Government as Amended

SB 559 From State Government as Amended

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 1123

HB 1791

HB 1929

HB 2209

HB 2210

HB 2238

HB 2271

HB 2275

HB 2277

HB 2386

HB 2464

HB 2525

SB 349

SB 439

SB 709

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Monday, April 25, 2022 at 12 Noon

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.