Daily Session Report for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, April 13 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 13, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:55 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Rob Matzie.

 

 

Communications Received

 

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of an Actuarial Note for Senate Bill 423, Printer’s Number 854 as amended by Amendment A03936 from the Independent Fiscal Office.

 

The Speaker submitted for the record the Pennsylvania Automobile Theft Prevention Authority’s 2021 Annual Report.

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 2058

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

SB 1020

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 2058

SB 478

SB 479

SB 1020

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 2408   Environmental Resources and Energy

 

HB 2410   Environmental Resources and Energy

 

HB 2511   Consumer Affairs

HB 2512   Consumer Affairs

HB 2513   State Government

HB 2514   Labor and Industry

HB 2515   Labor and Industry

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 121        To Appropriations

HB 875        To Appropriations

HB 934        To Appropriations

HB 947        To Appropriations

HB 1962      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 71           From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 223        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 224         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1847      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2397      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2456      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2457      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2458      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2286      From Commerce as Committed

HB 978        From State Government as Committed

HB 2471      From State Government as Amended

HB 2496      From State Government as Amended

HB 2507      From State Government as Committed

SB 423         From State Government as Amended

SB 559         From State Government as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 1123

HB 1791

HB 1929

HB 2209

HB 2210

HB 2238

HB 2271

HB 2275

HB 2277

HB 2386

HB 2464

HB 2525

SB 349

SB 439

SB 709

 

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Monday, April 25, 2022 at 12 Noon

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

