Daily Session Report for Wednesday, April 13, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, April 13 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
April 13, 2022
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:55 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Rob Matzie.
Communications Received
The Speaker acknowledged receipt of an Actuarial Note for Senate Bill 423, Printer’s Number 854 as amended by Amendment A03936 from the Independent Fiscal Office.
The Speaker submitted for the record the Pennsylvania Automobile Theft Prevention Authority’s 2021 Annual Report.
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 2058
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
SB 1020
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 2058
SB 478
SB 479
SB 1020
Bills Referred
HB 2408 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2410 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2511 Consumer Affairs
HB 2512 Consumer Affairs
HB 2513 State Government
HB 2514 Labor and Industry
HB 2515 Labor and Industry
Bills Recommitted
HB 121 To Appropriations
HB 875 To Appropriations
HB 934 To Appropriations
HB 947 To Appropriations
HB 1962 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 71 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 223 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 224 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1847 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2397 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2456 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2457 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2458 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2286 From Commerce as Committed
HB 978 From State Government as Committed
HB 2471 From State Government as Amended
HB 2496 From State Government as Amended
HB 2507 From State Government as Committed
SB 423 From State Government as Amended
SB 559 From State Government as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1123
HB 1791
HB 1929
HB 2209
HB 2210
HB 2238
HB 2271
HB 2275
HB 2277
HB 2386
HB 2464
HB 2525
SB 349
SB 439
SB 709
Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Monday, April 25, 2022 at 12 Noon
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.