Breakout athletic apparel designer adds two major universities to their official license roster
FERGO Apparel's list of officially licensed Colleges and Universities continues to grow with the additions of University of Arizona and Florida State University
With the FSU Seminoles and Arizona Wildcats licenses, we can now offer our Authentic Jersey Dress to Every Race, Generation and Organization that loves these two highly respected institutions."”DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Only days following the news that FERGO Apparel was granted Official Licenses of twenty five major college and universities, they add two more major institutions to their roster. With the additions of the Florida State University (FSU) Official License and the University of Arizona, the apparel designer will be able to offer their patented Authentic Jersey Dress to students, alumni, and fans of these schools.
— McDonald Ferguson
"FERGO For Every Race, Generation, and Organization. We live by our name and our motto. Never Outdone. With the FSU Seminoles and Arizona Wildcats licenses, we can now offer our Authentic Jersey Dress to Every Race, Generation and Organization that loves these two highly respected institutions."
The Jersey Dress is gaining major momentum with orders from the some of the biggest sports and athletic wear retailers, like Fanatics and Cititrends and some available now for preorder on the FERGO Apparel website.
With FSU's ranking in the top 20 of US News and World Report's "Best Colleges 2022" guidebook, the availability of the Jersey Dress for students, athletes, fans and alumni is another huge win for FSU and for FERGO.
The FERGO Authentic Jersey Dress brings fellow NCAA Division I school, University of Arizona's fans, athletes, alumni and student body the opportunity to keep their passion, excitement and team spirit as vivacious as the Wildcats' name, itself.
The Authentic Jersey Dress and Exercise Mats are also available for preorder at FERGO Apparel’s website and their Amazon store.
FERGO Apparel brings 29 years of bespoke performance apparel design to the Athletic Apparel market. The company’s new expansion into the retail athletic apparel market is the next step in bringing custom athletic apparel and gear For Every Race, Generation and Organization. We are committed to delivering superior athletic apparel and equipment For Everyone. FERGO Company Headquarters is located in Delray Beach, FL. We can be reached by email at customerservice@fergoapparel.com or toll free at 1(888) 531-0272
