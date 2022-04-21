Breakout athletic apparel designer adds two major universities to their official license roster

FERGO Apparel's list of officially licensed Colleges and Universities continues to grow with the additions of University of Arizona and Florida State University

With the FSU Seminoles and Arizona Wildcats licenses, we can now offer our Authentic Jersey Dress to Every Race, Generation and Organization that loves these two highly respected institutions."”
— McDonald Ferguson
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Only days following the news that FERGO Apparel was granted Official Licenses of twenty five major college and universities, they add two more major institutions to their roster. With the additions of the Florida State University (FSU) Official License and the University of Arizona, the apparel designer will be able to offer their patented Authentic Jersey Dress to students, alumni, and fans of these schools.

"FERGO For Every Race, Generation, and Organization. We live by our name and our motto. Never Outdone. With the FSU Seminoles and Arizona Wildcats licenses, we can now offer our Authentic Jersey Dress to Every Race, Generation and Organization that loves these two highly respected institutions."

The Jersey Dress is gaining major momentum with orders from the some of the biggest sports and athletic wear retailers, like Fanatics and Cititrends and some available now for preorder on the FERGO Apparel website.

With FSU's ranking in the top 20 of US News and World Report's "Best Colleges 2022" guidebook, the availability of the Jersey Dress for students, athletes, fans and alumni is another huge win for FSU and for FERGO.

The FERGO Authentic Jersey Dress brings fellow NCAA Division I school, University of Arizona's fans, athletes, alumni and student body the opportunity to keep their passion, excitement and team spirit as vivacious as the Wildcats' name, itself.

The Authentic Jersey Dress and Exercise Mats are also available for preorder at FERGO Apparel’s website and their Amazon store.

FERGO Apparel brings 29 years of bespoke performance apparel design to the Athletic Apparel market. The company’s new expansion into the retail athletic apparel market is the next step in bringing custom athletic apparel and gear For Every Race, Generation and Organization. We are committed to delivering superior athletic apparel and equipment For Everyone. FERGO Company Headquarters is located in Delray Beach, FL. We can be reached by email at customerservice@fergoapparel.com or toll free at 1(888) 531-0272

FERGO: Acronym /Fər-go/ 1. For Every Race, Generation, and Organization. 2. Never Outdone. Founded in 1999 by McDonald Ferguson, FERGO as a bespoke design brand creating high-performance athletic apparel, team uniforms and athletic gear and equipment. The company headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida. FERGO began as a custom design brand providing specialized, on-field sports uniforms for professional teams, players, top-tier college athletes and major celebrities. In 2021, FERGO apparel made the decision to expand the company and make it accessible to Everyone by fully utilizing its 23 years of industry design, development and creation. The vision is to create performance apparel and equipment with sleek, modern design that is not only fully functional, but also fashionable, comfortable, and fully sustainable. FERGO’s 2021 expansion from a bespoke design company to a widely available apparel company set to work by developing, designing and producing products that unify people. Today, we do this through our FERGO Apparel product line, our FERGO Sports athletic equipment, and with our Officially Licensed Collegiate apparel and equipment product lines. The FERGO brand is more than just apparel and equipment. FERGO is heart, soul, hope, unity. FERGO is For Every Race, Generation and Organization.

