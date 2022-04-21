Breakout athletic apparel designer adds two major universities to their official license roster

About

FERGO: Acronym /Fər-go/ 1. For Every Race, Generation, and Organization. 2. Never Outdone. Founded in 1999 by McDonald Ferguson, FERGO as a bespoke design brand creating high-performance athletic apparel, team uniforms and athletic gear and equipment. The company headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida. FERGO began as a custom design brand providing specialized, on-field sports uniforms for professional teams, players, top-tier college athletes and major celebrities. In 2021, FERGO apparel made the decision to expand the company and make it accessible to Everyone by fully utilizing its 23 years of industry design, development and creation. The vision is to create performance apparel and equipment with sleek, modern design that is not only fully functional, but also fashionable, comfortable, and fully sustainable. FERGO’s 2021 expansion from a bespoke design company to a widely available apparel company set to work by developing, designing and producing products that unify people. Today, we do this through our FERGO Apparel product line, our FERGO Sports athletic equipment, and with our Officially Licensed Collegiate apparel and equipment product lines. The FERGO brand is more than just apparel and equipment. FERGO is heart, soul, hope, unity. FERGO is For Every Race, Generation and Organization.

FERGO Apparel