Major South Florida Athletic Apparel designer to sponsor the Elite Sports Association Top 300 Event
FERGO Apparel maintains freight train momentum with Team Sports apparel sponsorship of major upcoming football weekend
This is a special event for the top 300 young athletes in the state of Florida. We're honored to provide these young athletes with the best uniforms and apparel items on the market.”DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The South Florida based athletic apparel designer, FERGO Apparel, announces major sponsorship of Elite Sports Association (ESA), Top 300, and War Ready events scheduled to take place at Monsignor Pace High School in Miami, FL on April 30, 2022.
ESA is a family friendly sports association designed to promote fun, no matter the sport or activity. ESA offers recreational and competitive sports activities, tournaments, instructional courses, and youth camps.
Top 300 is a football clinic/camp event that is structured to help middle school football athletes transition into High School, College, and Professional League play. The group of young players are selected as the top athletes in Florida. This event is educational for on and off the field teaching methods of success to earn scholarships academically and in sports.
FERGO Apparel has a storied history in custom designed team sports uniforms with a reputation built over twenty years of providing the highest quality athletic apparel available. CEO and Chief Designer, McDonald Ferguson, through his unique vision and personal experience on the football field, and unshakeable demand for the highest quality products, has delivered a continuous elevation of the industry standard in athletic apparel and team uniforms for more than two decades.
The designer sponsored ESA War Ready and Top 300 events in 2021. The company continues their commitment to these promising young athletes by providing the highest standard in, design, quality and comfort that exceeds the demands of even the nation's top professional athletic organizations. FERGO Apparel will provide Uniforms for the ESA Top 300 7-on-7 games, mouth pieces, shoe spats and other items.
ABOUT FERGO APPAREL:
FERGO Apparel brings more than two decades of bespoke performance apparel design to the Athletic Apparel market. The company’s new expansion into the retail athletic apparel market is the next step in bringing custom athletic apparel and gear For Every Race, Generation and Organization. We are committed to delivering superior athletic apparel and equipment For Everyone. FERGO Company Headquarters is located in Delray Beach, FL.
ABOUT ELITE SPORTS ASSOCIATION:
Elite Sports Association is a Non-Profit organization that promotes an environment where unity, teamwork, and the sports are taught to help reach college scholarships. We are an organization formed to teach athletes that academics and learning is important not just play. We are moving our program to excel to the best heights possible. We want to give elite athletes with desire, the opportunity to participate in our elite program.
The program includes elite county top athletes. It is our goal to host a positive environment where athletes may be mentored by quality coaches and directors. Also our directors and coaches will enhance academics and the discipline needed to participate in any activity and future endeavors.
