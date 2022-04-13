This Sunday, Wake Up with Coast Packing’s Beef Tallow Easter Hash Browns Benedict Recipe

Beef Tallow Easter Hash Browns Benedict, created by Coast Corporate Chef Greg Hozinsky

Latest Holiday Creation from Coast Corporate Chef Greg Hozinsky Promises Potatoes Worth Rising Early For

VERNON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Easter morning may never taste better, thanks to the latest in an ongoing series of unique recipes from Coast Packing Company, the largest supplier of animal fat shortenings in the Western U.S.

The recipe, Beef Tallow Easter Hash Browns Benedict, is a creation of Coast Corporate Chef Greg Hozinsky (https://coastpacking.com/updates/2022/04/beef-tallow-easter-hash-browns-benedict/). Drawing on more than 20 years in the culinary field, Hozinsky has worked in everything from Michelin star restaurants to fast casual.

“In creating our Easter brunch recipe, we started with tallow, the perfect ingredient for flavor, texture and mouth-feel,” Hozinsky said. “Potatoes prepared in beef tallow make this dish a holiday on a plate.” Chef Greg’s latest recipe walks home cooks through all the steps, from turning the Russets into hash browns, prepping the wilted spinach and the prosciutto, creating the Hollandaise sauce and plating all the ingredients.

Chef Greg’s Easter concoction is the second in an ongoing series of creative, Coast-made recipes for sweet and savory dishes that integrate the animal fats lard and beef tallow. Later this spring, Coast will release a series of tutorial YouTube videos aimed at “best practices” with the popular animal fats.

“The beauty of Greg’s recipe is how powerful the experience of both making and tasting is, when you prepare familiar dishes with animal fats like tallow and lard,” said Eric R. Gustafson, CEO of Coast Packing. “Our new Recipe Series gives consumers a fresh opportunity to sample authentic, traditional ingredients for themselves.”

About Coast Packing Company
Now marking its 100th year in business, Coast Packing Company (www.coastpacking.com), a closely held corporation, is the number one supplier of animal fat shortenings – particularly lard and beef tallow -- in the Western United States. The company sells to major manufacturers, distributors, retailers, smaller food service operations and leading bakeries. The company participates actively in diverse ethnic markets – from Hispanic retail chains, with its VIVA brand, to various Asian specialty markets. Based in Vernon, Calif., Coast Packing Company is regional, national and, increasingly, global. In some cases, supplier relationships are multigenerational, extending back 50 years and more. Coast is a founding member of the Healthy Fats Coalition.

For more information about Coast Packing Company, visit: www.coastpacking.com. Follow us via social media on Facebook at www.facebook.com/coastpackingco, Twitter @coastpackingco and Pinterest www.pinterest.com/coastpackingco.

Ken Greenberg
Edge Communications, Inc.
+1 323-469-3397
ken@edgecommunicationsinc.com

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


