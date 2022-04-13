Meridian Chamber of Commerce Awards Nine $1,000 Scholarships with Help from Sponsors Like Microbe Formulas

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Local Meridian Companies Run the Bases for ‘Field of Dreams’ Softball Tournament Fundraiser

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last Saturday, the Meridian Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual ‘Field of Dreams’ softball tournament to raise money for local graduating high school seniors to further their education. The ‘Field of Dreams’ event is funded by the food vendors, the teams that pay to play in the tournament, and the local sponsors like health and wellness company, Microbe Formulas.

Last year, the Meridian Chamber of Commerce was able to award five separate $1,000 scholarships to local high school seniors. Because of the continued support of local businesses, this year, they were able to award nine $1,000 scholarships to graduating students in the Meridian high school area pursuing higher education.

“We are overjoyed to see all of these local companies come out, and run bases for such a great cause!” shares Kiersten Ramussen, the Marketing and Communications Coordinator at the Meridian Chamber of Commerce. “The Meridian Chamber wouldn’t be able to raise the funds for these scholarships without the help from sponsors like Microbe Formulas, which is why we are very grateful for their constant support.”

Microbe Formulas took on local company and last year's champion, Jacksons Food Stores, on Saturday at 12:00pm MST. In a close game, Microbe was eliminated with a score of 20 to 16 at the bottom of the 5th inning. This is the second year that Microbe has been beaten in the first round, although team members still walked off with smiles from supporting a great cause. The tournament continued throughout the day with Idaho Central Credit Union winning the championship game at 6:45pm.

Microbe Formulas co-owner, CTO, and head softball coach Ryan Riley says, “It’s always a blast supporting the ‘Field of Dreams’ softball tournament. The energy from all of the companies playing, the competitiveness between teams, and of course knowing that it is supporting local high school students is what makes this event one of my absolute favorites. Microbe will be back next year and ready to get the championship trophy.”

With a goal to restore hope and health, including in the Treasure Valley, Microbe thrives on community involvement. The ‘Field of Dreams’ softball tournament is one of the many local events and organizations Microbe sponsors. They also partner with the Boise Hawks Baseball team, Boise State University Broncos, Community Outreach Behavioral Services, the Women and Children’s Alliance, and much more. To learn more about Microbe, please visit their website (https://microbeformulas.com/).

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

