Is your school or school district looking to examine the safety, security, accessibility, and emergency preparedness of its building and grounds? Do your ongoing assessments include a site assessment? To support K-12 school safety teams in conducting site assessments, the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Safe and Supportive Schools and its REMS TA Center are pleased to provide a NEW online course: Assessing Your School Site.

This 30- to 45-minute free online course aims to help K-12 school (public and nonpublic) personnel, school district administrators and staff, state/regional education agency personnel, and their partners develop a greater understanding of site assessments and how to examine the safety, security, emergency management, and preparedness of K-12 buildings and grounds. This online course uses an engaging visual format and interactive features, such as learning activities and quizzes, to help you learn about

Site assessments, including their purpose and their role in the planning process, how frequently they should be conducted, by whom they should be conducted, and the process for conducting them.

Building design principles that guide site assessments, such as Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design and Universal Design.

Data from site assessments and how they can be used to inform your school emergency operations plan and safety, security, emergency management, and preparedness programs.

Tools that are available to support you with this important work.

Get more information and take the course here.

If you have any questions or need additional assistance, please contact the REMS TA CENTER at 1-855-781-REMS [7367] or via email at info@remstacenter.org or contact the Maine School Safety Center.