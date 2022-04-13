Submit Release
Student Opportunity – Future Innovators Camp this Summer

Educate Maine, Thomas College, and Northeastern’s Roux Institute have partnered to develop a unique college and career readiness opportunity for Maine high school students who wish to make a difference in the future of Maine’s economy.

The goal is to help grow local and diverse talent in entrepreneurial and tech-forward fields, especially those that tie directly to Maine’s traditional industries such as biotech, green tech, aquaculture, fintech, e-commerce and cybersecurity.

This FREE one-week summer camp opportunity, based in Portland, Maine, will recruit up to 56 Maine high school students with diverse backgrounds from across the state who share an interest in cutting-edge technology and a desire to lead the design of innovative new solutions to authentic problems shared by Maine employers.

The deadline to apply is May 3, 2022.

Learn more and to apply here.

