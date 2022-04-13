Student Opportunity – Future Innovators Camp this Summer

Educate Maine, Thomas College, and Northeastern’s Roux Institute have partnered to develop a unique college and career readiness opportunity for Maine high school students who wish to make a difference in the future of Maine’s economy.

The goal is to help grow local and diverse talent in entrepreneurial and tech-forward fields, especially those that tie directly to Maine’s traditional industries such as biotech, green tech, aquaculture, fintech, e-commerce and cybersecurity.

This FREE one-week summer camp opportunity, based in Portland, Maine, will recruit up to 56 Maine high school students with diverse backgrounds from across the state who share an interest in cutting-edge technology and a desire to lead the design of innovative new solutions to authentic problems shared by Maine employers.

Download the flyer here (PDF).

The deadline to apply is May 3, 2022.

Learn more and to apply here.