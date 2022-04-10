Troop G Weekly Report - 04/04/2022 - 04/10/2022

On 04/04/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped Amanda Cook (35) of Sanford on the ME Turnpike southbound at mile 34 in Saco. Her ME driver’s license was found to be suspended. She was charged with Operating after Suspension and Possession of a Suspended License. Her vehicle was towed away.

On 04/04/2022, Sgt. Pappas arrested Carlos Lukau for failing to stop and operating without a license following a 15-mile pursuit from Kennebunk to Scarborough.

On 04/04/2022, Sgt. Pappas arrested Christopher Descoteaux for operating after revocation, violation of bail, and a warrant following a traffic stop on I-95 in South Portland.

On 04/05/2022, Tr. Bourdelais investigated a traffic complaint of a Jeep all over the road near exit 63 north on the turnpike in Gray. A Jeep was located on the turnpike near Auburn. The operator was identified as Theron Fidiam. He appeared to be under the influence. He was put through field sobriety tests and subsequently arrested. The vehicle was towed and the operator was taken to a local police department where he was administered an intoxilyzer test. The results were over the legal limit. He was charged with Operating Under the Influence.

On 04/05/2022, Sgt. Pappas arrested Travis Welch for violation of bail and probation hold after finding him in contact with two people he was not supposed to have contact with during a traffic stop on I-95 in Scarborough.

On 04/07/2022, Cpl. Peckham stopped Matthew Hoke (37) of New York on I-95 in West Gardiner. Hoke was charged with Operating After Revocation.

On 04/07/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Thiwat Thiwat (27) of Portland for speeding on the ME turnpike northbound in Scarborough. He was charged with criminal speed (110/70) and issued an infraction for expired registration.

On 04/07/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Liam Coyne (22) of Biddeford on the ME turnpike southbound in Saco. He was operating with a suspended license and charged accordingly. The vehicle was towed.

On 04/09/2022, Tr. Anstett stopped Melissa Zittle (37) of Winslow on I-95 in Portland. Zittle was charged with OAS.

On 04/09/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped Hardin NGouabi Okombi (32) of Biddeford on the ME Turnpike southbound at mile 37 in Saco for traveling 110 mph in a posted 70 mph zone. He was charged with Criminal Speed.

On 04/09/2022, Sgt. Pappas arrested Ishua Long for fugitive from justice after learning that he had an extraditable warrant issued from the State of Georgia.

On 04/09/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped Stephanie Doyle (33) of Portland on the ME Turnpike northbound in Portland for traveling 100 mph in a posted 60 mph zone. She was charged with Criminal Speed.

On 04/10/2022, Cpl. Physic assisted Tpr. Burke with an OUI crash on I-295.