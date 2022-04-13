10cc Legends Godley & Creme Unreleased Album “Frabjous Days - The Secret World Of Godley & Creme 1967-1969”
EINPresswire.com/ -- • First-ever issue of unreleased 1969 studio album from pre- Hotlegs/10cc duo Godley And Creme during their days as Frabjoy And Runcible Spoon.
• Classic UK late 60s psychedelic/folk sound recorded at Advision Studios with support from future 10cc colleagues Graham Gouldman and Eric Stewart.
In mid-1969, legendary British R&B/psychedelic enabler Giorgio Gomelsky signed two Manchester-based art students, renaming them Frabjoy And Runcible Spoon.
Envisaging the pair as a British Simon And Garfunkel, Gomelsky recorded an LP with them for release on his Marmalade label. A pre-LP single appeared, but sadly the album’s release was cancelled after Giorgio spent the rent and staged a disappearing act.
53 years later, Grapefruit Records is thrilled to host this tantalizing missing piece of the pre-10cc jigsaw puzzle.
A hugely accomplished set, it incorporates impossibly fragile ballads like “Chaplin House” and “Today” alongside US West Coast-style rocker “Cowboys And Indians” and the Beatles-ish “It’s The Best Seaside In The World”.
“Frabjous Days” adds Gouldman’s sole Marmalade cut plus further late 60s material, including their early 1968 single as “The Yellow Bellow Room Boom”.
Housed in a stylish, previously unpublished 1969 Marmalade promo photo of the pair, the fabulous “Frabjous Days” is a digipak release with a 28-page booklet containing a new 6000 word essay and some extremely rare photos and memorabilia.
“These songs sound like they were written and recorded before we were born…and in a sense they were. It’s the sound of two young art students messing around at weekends, stringing chords and words together for the sheer, explosive buzz of hearing what happens. There’s a thrill in not knowing what you’re doing but aiming high anyway and that, I believe, is exactly what’s going on in these recordings.” – Kevin Godley
Track Listing:
The Marmalade Sessions 1969
1 I’m Beside Myself (album version)*
2 Chaplin House*
3 Cowboys And Indians*
4 It’s The Best Seaside In The World*
5 Fly Away (Frabjoy & Runcible Spoon LP version)*
6 Take Me Back*
7 Today*
8 Hot Sun*
9 Virgin Soldiers*
10 The Late Mr. Late (GRAHAM GOULDMAN)
11 To Fly Away (Marmalade sampler LP version)
12 I’m Beside Myself (single version)
13 Animal Song
Bonus tracks (recorded 1967-1969)
14 Seeing Things Green
15 Easy Life
16 One And One Make Love*
17 Over And Above My Head*
18 Hello Blinkers
19 Goodnight Blinkers
*previously unreleased
1-7 Unreleased Frabjoy and Runcible Spoon album, recorded circa September 1969
8-9 Unreleased acetate of Graham Gouldman songs performed by Godley and Creme, recorded circa July 1969
10-11 From label sampler “Marmalade – 100% Proof”, Marmalade 643 314, released June 1969
12-13 Frabjoy And Runcible Spoon single, Marmalade 598019, released September 1969
14-15 “The Yellow Bellow Room Boom” single, CBS 3205, released January 1968
16-17 Unreleased acetate, recorded circa July 1968
18-19 Promo vinyl pressing for Blinkers nightclub IC 1215 circa late 1969
To pre-order: https://www.cherryred.co.uk/product/godley-creme-frabjous-days-the-secret-world-of-godley-creme-1967-1969/
Press inquiries:
Billy James
• Classic UK late 60s psychedelic/folk sound recorded at Advision Studios with support from future 10cc colleagues Graham Gouldman and Eric Stewart.
In mid-1969, legendary British R&B/psychedelic enabler Giorgio Gomelsky signed two Manchester-based art students, renaming them Frabjoy And Runcible Spoon.
Envisaging the pair as a British Simon And Garfunkel, Gomelsky recorded an LP with them for release on his Marmalade label. A pre-LP single appeared, but sadly the album’s release was cancelled after Giorgio spent the rent and staged a disappearing act.
53 years later, Grapefruit Records is thrilled to host this tantalizing missing piece of the pre-10cc jigsaw puzzle.
A hugely accomplished set, it incorporates impossibly fragile ballads like “Chaplin House” and “Today” alongside US West Coast-style rocker “Cowboys And Indians” and the Beatles-ish “It’s The Best Seaside In The World”.
“Frabjous Days” adds Gouldman’s sole Marmalade cut plus further late 60s material, including their early 1968 single as “The Yellow Bellow Room Boom”.
Housed in a stylish, previously unpublished 1969 Marmalade promo photo of the pair, the fabulous “Frabjous Days” is a digipak release with a 28-page booklet containing a new 6000 word essay and some extremely rare photos and memorabilia.
“These songs sound like they were written and recorded before we were born…and in a sense they were. It’s the sound of two young art students messing around at weekends, stringing chords and words together for the sheer, explosive buzz of hearing what happens. There’s a thrill in not knowing what you’re doing but aiming high anyway and that, I believe, is exactly what’s going on in these recordings.” – Kevin Godley
Track Listing:
The Marmalade Sessions 1969
1 I’m Beside Myself (album version)*
2 Chaplin House*
3 Cowboys And Indians*
4 It’s The Best Seaside In The World*
5 Fly Away (Frabjoy & Runcible Spoon LP version)*
6 Take Me Back*
7 Today*
8 Hot Sun*
9 Virgin Soldiers*
10 The Late Mr. Late (GRAHAM GOULDMAN)
11 To Fly Away (Marmalade sampler LP version)
12 I’m Beside Myself (single version)
13 Animal Song
Bonus tracks (recorded 1967-1969)
14 Seeing Things Green
15 Easy Life
16 One And One Make Love*
17 Over And Above My Head*
18 Hello Blinkers
19 Goodnight Blinkers
*previously unreleased
1-7 Unreleased Frabjoy and Runcible Spoon album, recorded circa September 1969
8-9 Unreleased acetate of Graham Gouldman songs performed by Godley and Creme, recorded circa July 1969
10-11 From label sampler “Marmalade – 100% Proof”, Marmalade 643 314, released June 1969
12-13 Frabjoy And Runcible Spoon single, Marmalade 598019, released September 1969
14-15 “The Yellow Bellow Room Boom” single, CBS 3205, released January 1968
16-17 Unreleased acetate, recorded circa July 1968
18-19 Promo vinyl pressing for Blinkers nightclub IC 1215 circa late 1969
To pre-order: https://www.cherryred.co.uk/product/godley-creme-frabjous-days-the-secret-world-of-godley-creme-1967-1969/
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
+1 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com