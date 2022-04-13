Submit Release
Lane Closures on Hollywood Drive

Jackson, Tennessee – Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will begin a bridge repair project on the US 45 By-Pass next week.

Beginning April 18 at 8:00 a.m. (weather permitting), crews will close one lane in each direction on Hollywood Drive between Southwide Drive and Wallace Road. These lane closures will last until the estimated completion date of July 31, 2022. In the coming weeks there will be additional lane closures on the US 45 By-Pass north and southbound.

Thompson and Thompson is the prime contractor for this $1.5 million bridge repair project. The US 45 By-Pass sees over 32,000 vehicles a day, and we ask that you plan ahead and look for alternate routes.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or for West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don’t want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We’re asking you to WORK WITH US. Click on the WORK WITH US logo to learn more.

###

