Lane Closures on Hollywood Drive

Jackson, Tennessee – Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will begin a bridge repair project on the US 45 By-Pass next week.

Beginning April 18 at 8:00 a.m. (weather permitting), crews will close one lane in each direction on Hollywood Drive between Southwide Drive and Wallace Road. These lane closures will last until the estimated completion date of July 31, 2022. In the coming weeks there will be additional lane closures on the US 45 By-Pass north and southbound.

Thompson and Thompson is the prime contractor for this $1.5 million bridge repair project. The US 45 By-Pass sees over 32,000 vehicles a day, and we ask that you plan ahead and look for alternate routes.

